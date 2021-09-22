Laramie High senior golfer Jackson McClaren earned all-state honors for the third time in his prep career although his bid to defend his individual state championship came up short.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen joined the rest of the eight boys and seven girls teams last Friday and Saturday at the Wyoming Class 4A State Golf Tournament. The first round was played at Snake River Sporting Club in Jackson. The second and final round was decided at Shooting Star Jackson Hole Golf Club in Teton Village.
McClaren fired a 74 on the first day at Snake River to lead Rock Springs’ Sam Young by one stroke and a three-way tie at 76 for third by Evanston’s Sam Dolezal, Kelly Walsh’s Brodey Deacon and Sheridan’s Brock Owings.
McClaren then carded an 87 on the different course on Saturday to finish third overall with 161 strokes.
Owings, who finished third at state in 2020, won the boys individual title by three strokes after a 79 final round for 155 total. Jackson’s Hayes Millham, who was 11th in 2020, was runner-up with consistent rounds of 79 for 158.
According to the Wyoming Coaches Association’s guidelines, the top 10 finishers including ties for 10th place, are selected for all-state honors. McClaren was also all-state in 2018 and 2020.
Host Jackson won the boys team title with 665 team strokes, counting the team’s top-four finishes. Kelly Walsh was second at 669 and Sheridan was third at 670. The Plainsmen were seventh with 712.
Also competing for the Plainsmen were: seniors Caden McFate (24th, 173) and Colter Harvey (31st, 177); and sophomores Colin Suloff (44th, 201) and James Trask (46th, 206).
The Lady Plainsmen were led by junior Grace Kordon, who had rounds of 101 and 111 for 212 to finish in 27th place.
Kelly Walsh’s Haily Klaus, who was fourth in 2020, won the girls individual title with rounds of 84 and 78 for 162. It was one stroke better than Sheridan’s Gabi Wright, who had rounds of 80 and 83 for second place after finishing 14th a year ago. Sheridan’s Samantha Spielman, who won the girls title in 2020, finished third at 82 and 82 for 164.
Sheridan easily claimed the girls team title with a low of 489 after counting the top-three scorecards per team. Kelly Walsh was second at 518, followed by Cheyenne Central at 560. The Lady Plainsmen were seventh at 639.
Also competing for the LHS girls at state were: senior Heidi Welniak (tied for 29th, 224); junior Samantha Kitchen (tied for 29th, 224); senior Emma Welniak (32nd, 226); and senior Emma Master (38th, 242).