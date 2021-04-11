Laramie High sophomore Macy McKinney provided some late-inning heroics with the first home run in Lady Plainsmen softball program history.
The one-out, 3-1 count, two-run blast over the center field fence also scored freshman Marisol Gomez, who reached first base earlier on an infield single toward second. But the Laramie rally fell just short Saturday afternoon with a 3-2 loss to Campbell County at Aragon Softball Complex.
It was a pitcher’s duel from start to finish with both hurlers going the distance — freshman Avery Gray for the Lady Camels; junior Janey Adair for the Lady Plainsmen. It was Adair’s second straight start after tossing 92 pitches and recording 10 strikeouts in Friday’s inaugural game for the LHS girls (0-2 overall, 0-2 East Conference). Laramie lost that opening game to first-place Thunder Basin 7-1.
Adair was a strikeout machine again against Campbell County with 12 K’s and only four walks. She will probably look forward to resting her right arm (bats left) after another 115 pitches in all seven innings.
Gray was just as solid from the circle for the Lady Camels (5-1, 3-1). She also pitched a complete game with 13 strikeouts and two walks on 108 pitches. Gray limited the Lady Plainsmen to three hits; Laramie had two against Thunder Basin on Friday.
“I was hoping we would have some seventh-inning magic,” Luke Andrews said during a KOWB 1290 AM postgame interview. “… We fought hard throughout to the end and were resilient the whole game.
“… (Campbell County) kept us off balance a little bit, but we were a little more aggressive. We will go back, watch some of the film and figure out how we can change some of our approaches at the plate.”
The other and first hit in the game for Laramie was a bunt single by Adair in the bottom of the sixth inning.
The Lady Camels had six hits in the game and scored two runs in the top of the third for an early lead. Campbell County added an insurance run — later proving to be the winning run — in the top of the seventh on a sacrifice bunt from senior Jaidyn Groombridge, scoring freshman Natalie Clonch. Clonch reached on a single to center and went to third on the second double of the game from freshman Marissa West.
Campbell County stranded 11 runners on base; Laramie left four on.
Lady Plainsmen soccer
The LHS girls soccer team suffered its first setback of the season with a 4-1 loss on the road at Thunder Basin Saturday in Gillette.
The win improved the Lady Bolts to 7-0 overall and 5-0 to maintain first place in the East Conference. The Lady Plainsmen are now 2-1-1 overall and in the conference.
Thunder Basin scored the first four goals of the game, and limited Laramie to one shot.
But that opportunity for Laramie was the first time Thunder Basin allowed a score after six shutouts to begin the season. The LHS goal was from senior Kylee Cox on an assist from freshman McKenna Barham in the 77th minute.
“Scoring the first goal of the year on Thunder Basin is something we can build upon,” LHS coach Justine Tydings said in an email.
LHS senior goalkeeper Madeline Bershinsky had 10 saves.
Other LHS notes
A story with results for the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen outdoor track and field team's meet this weekend at the Okie Blanchard Invite in Cheyenne will be published in Wednesday's Laramie Boomerang.