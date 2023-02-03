Laramie High activities director announced Wednesday afternoon that Anne Moore has resigned as head coach of Plainsmen soccer for family reasons.
Moore guided the Plainsmen program since 2018 and guided the teams through many adversities on and off the field.
“The first two boys soccer seasons were the most difficult because we were had a very young team in 2018-19, and in 2019-20 we only got to play a week of soccer before the season was cancelled due to COVID,” Moore said in the LHS news release. “The 2020-21 season was when the team really came together for a fourth-place conference finish.”
The Plainsmen then later won the Class 4A state tournament consolation game for a fifth-place finish.
The 2021-22 team continued to improved to win an East Conference regular-season championship and was runner-up at the conference tournament, losing in the final 1-0, and won another consolation final at the state tournament beating Cheyenne Central after a penalty-kick shootout.
“We had six all-conference players and four first-team all-state players during that season,” Moore said. “Landon Whisenant and Talon Luckie went on to both play at the college level.
“In our conference, it is hard to win consistently at home and on the road, so I think I am most proud of our 2021-22 team’s regular-season championship with a record of 11-1. We had tough competition with several overtime wins, so the regular-season championship showed a full body of work where winning didn’t just come down to a few games during the conference or state tournaments.
“I am excited about the 2022-23 team because they have put in a lot of work during the offseason playing in leagues, at Olympic development events, indoor tournaments, and have had players consistently showing for drop-in indoor practices. We graduated seven senior starters after last season but have a young group of returners ready to compete. I would like to thank Ron Wagner for entrusting the boys soccer team to me over the past four years and especially my assistant coaches: Paul Gonzales, Wil Atencio, Michael Zuniga and Isaiah Jackson for all of the time they put in helping our players to reach their full potential.
“It was so much fun watching you move from former players in to the coaching world as leaders and mentors. I am sad to be stepping away from my head coaching duties this spring, but plan on supporting the team from the stands as their No. 1 fan.”