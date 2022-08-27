LARAMIE — Casper Natrona took advantage of ideal field position and made plenty of plays in the passing game to open the Class 4A season with a 40-0 win against Laramie Friday night at Deti Stadium.

The game was a defensive battle in the first half with the difference just 14-0 at halftime. But the Mustangs had much shorter fields to work with and the Plainsmen were consistently pinned deep in their territory.

