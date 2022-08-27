LARAMIE — Casper Natrona took advantage of ideal field position and made plenty of plays in the passing game to open the Class 4A season with a 40-0 win against Laramie Friday night at Deti Stadium.
The game was a defensive battle in the first half with the difference just 14-0 at halftime. But the Mustangs had much shorter fields to work with and the Plainsmen were consistently pinned deep in their territory.
“There’s no question Natrona is vying for a state championship in 4A and one of the best teams in the state,” Laramie coach Paul Ronga said. “What we were able to do for the first half in how we competed with them and stayed with them was very encouraging.
“Then with the old adage of the cream rising to the top, because of their superiority and in terms of their numbers and overall skill, talent, size, speed and strength, it just wore us down. Our guys were losing the leverage and consistency we maintained.”
Several times during the game the field position was dictated by a difference in special teams. When Natrona punter Christopher Tomlinson booted the ball, he was rewarded with forward bounces and rolls for big chunks of yards. When Laramie junior punter Tyler Ennist put his foot to the ball, he was unlucky with sky-high kicks and bounces that went backwards.
“Field position is huge, and I’m big on special teams, which is 30% of the game,” Ronga said. “Natrona punting the ball and having it downed on our 1 forcing us to go 99 yards, no offense can do that. We also had some bobbles on punt and kickoff returns. When Natrona’s punt returner bobbled the ball, they recovered.
“Natrona was really executing special teams at a higher degree than we were, and most notably what really got me was a blocked field goal. (Natrona) did everything right on special teams and we did not measure up to them, and it really made a difference in the game.”
Midway through the first quarter, Laramie couldn’t advance the ball after trying to start from its own 2-yard line. That gave the Mustangs the ball at the Plainsmen’s 31 after a short punt.
Natrona made the quick drive count when senior quarterback Wyatt Powell punched the ball into the end zone with a keeper up the middle for a 2-yard touchdown run for the first score of the game with 2:39 on the clock in the first quarter.
Laramie responded with its best drive of the game, starting at its own 21 and taking the ball to the Natrona 15. Junior quarterback Ben Malone hooked up with senior receiver Adrien Calderon for gains of 25 and 11, the latter being a catch over the middle for a critical first down to the Mustangs’ 31 on 3rd-and-9. Senior running back Mahlon Morris later rumbled for 15 yards to the 15. But three passing plays fell incomplete and Ennist’s 32-yard field goal attempt was blocked.
Natrona then marched down the field on the next possession with timely third-down conversions by virtue of the passing game, ending with a 24-yard pass from Powell to senior tight end Kayden Pharr on a seam route up the middle with 1:12 left before halftime.
The Plainsmen appeared to get back in the game with under a minute left in the second quarter when Morris took off down the left sideline for a 70-yard tackle-breaking touchdown run. But the dreaded yellow flag was laying on the field way back at the line of scrimmage.
The second half was a carbon-copy of the start of the game when it came to the battle of field position going in favor of the Mustangs.
Natrona made the most of it with two touchdowns and one extra point in each of the final two quarters for the final difference.
The Mustangs had 400 yards of total offense with 248 in passing and 152 rushing. Powell was 9-of-13 for 196 yards and a touchdown. He also ran the ball for 44 yards and two scores.
The Plainsmen had 65 yards of offense with 51 of those from the passing of Malone, who was 5-of-12.
Although there were some near fumbles and interceptions, neither team had a turnover.
“We lost five home games last year, we have five home games this year and the first two are at home,” Ronga said. “We are already 0-1 at home with another home game next week. ... For me, I consider it a playoff game and a must-win for us. We have to do something positive at home, and we are trying to get there.”
The Plainsmen will host Campbell County at 6 p.m. Friday. The Camels opened the season with a 47-28 loss to Cheyenne East.