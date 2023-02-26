Laramie High sent 15 Plainsmen and eight Lady Plainsmen to compete in the Wyoming State Nordic Ski Championships.
The two days of racing were hosted by Jackson Hole High at the Trail Creek Nordic Center in Wilson near Jackson.
Laramie High sent 15 Plainsmen and eight Lady Plainsmen to compete in the Wyoming State Nordic Ski Championships.
The two days of racing were hosted by Jackson Hole High at the Trail Creek Nordic Center in Wilson near Jackson.
The Plainsmen finished in a tie with Lander for second place in the final team standings with 198 points. Jackson won with 218. Other teams included Kelly Walsh (fourth, 175), Natrona County (fifth, 104), Sheridan (sixth, 29), Pinedale (seventh, 1) and Cody (eighth).
The Lady Plainsmen were fifth overall with 72. Lander won the girls team title with 213, followed by Jackson (second, 204), Kelly Walsh (third, 159), Natrona County (fourth, 120), Cody (sixth, 65), Sheridan (seventh, 62) and Pinedale (eighth, 35).
Jack Voos led the LHS boys in both races. He was fourth in Friday’s 5-kilometer classic race in 16 minutes, 24.7 seconds. He followed that with a sixth-place finish in Saturday’s 10km freestyle in 31:02.7.
Also finishing in the top-10 was Emmitt Gray when he placed seventh in the classic race at 16:35.2. He also was just outside the top-10 in the freestyle with an 11th place at 31:27.5.
Gideon Moore, Austin Quillinan and Darin Binning also had top-20 results for the Plainsmen. Moore was 13th in the classic (17:08.01) and 14th in the freestyle (32:03.08). Quillinan was 14th in the classic (17:11.0) and 12th in the freestyle (31:32.7). Binning was 16th in the classic (17:19.6) and 15th in the freestyle (32:23.8).
The Lady Plainsmen were led by Eliza Fay as she was the first LHS skier across the finish line in both races. She was ninth in the classic at 20:00.7 and 14th in the freestyle at 40:29.3.
The next two in each race for the LHS girls were Morgan Gelwicks and Laura Brande. Gelwicks was 23rd in the classic (22:01.0) and 34th in the freestyle (45:33.3). Brande was 26th in the classic (22:15.6) and 36th in the freestyle (45:53.3).
LHS’ Zeren Homer was 37th in the classic (23:40.8) and Melissa Bingham was 38th in the freestyle (46:14.0)
The Laramie High hoops teams completed the regular season with a sweep at Cheyenne South on Friday evening.
The Plainsmen (10-12 overall, 2-4 4A Southeast) beat the Bison (4-17, 0-6) with a 79-55 score.
Four LHS boys scored in double figures, led by Max Alexander with 20 points that included six 3-pointers — five in the second half. Neil Summers had 14 points, Levi Brown chipped in 12 and Mason Branch had 11. LHS made nine treys from the field and were a respectable 13 of 17 from the free-throw line.
Jonathan Strong led South with 26 points that included six 2-pointers and four 3-pointers from the field.
The Lady Plainsmen (1-6, 3-3) beat South (1-20, 0-6) by the score of 59-48. Additional information from the game was not available in time for this publication.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.