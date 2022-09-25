Laramie High’s Declan O’Connor served notice that he is one of the best tennis singles players in Wyoming.
The junior put an exclamation mark on the season when he went 4-0 at the state tennis tournament from Thursday to Saturday in Gillette.
Laramie High’s Declan O’Connor served notice that he is one of the best tennis singles players in Wyoming.
The junior put an exclamation mark on the season when he went 4-0 at the state tennis tournament from Thursday to Saturday in Gillette.
O’Connor, playing from the No. 2 singles spot, started with a 6-3, 6-4 win against Natrona County’s Titus Timbers and followed that by putting together a 6-3, 6-0 win against Cody’s Nick Stewart to reach the semifinals in the championship bracket.
O’Conner prevailed 6-3, 6-4 against Cheyenne Central’s Nathaniel Thornell to reach the championship match against Jackson’s Hayden Clark, and claimed the title with a 6-1, 6-4 win.
The Plainsmen finished runner-up overall in a 16-team field as points also were tallied from several other spots. The LHS boys finished with 39. Jackson won its fifth team championship in program history and first since 2018 with 49.
The LHS No. 3 doubles team of juniors Ryan Dennis and Matthew Pikal worked their way to a championship match before losing to the Wallace-Killpack team from Cody 7-5, 6-2 in the final.
At No. 2 doubles, the LHS tandem of seniors Macoy Callihan and Gage Hepworth took third when they came back to beat the Klassen-Ranken team from Central 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 in the consolation final.
Plainsman sophomore Paulo Mellizo battled his way through the brackets to play on the final day. He finished fourth in a close consolation final, losing to Powell’s Cade Queen 7-5, 7-6 (7-5).
Other LHS boys at the state tournament were juniors Spencer Killpack and Carson Krueger at No. 1 doubles.
The Lady Plainsmen finished sixth with 14 team points. Kelly Walsh successfully defended its girls state title and won its eighth overall for the program with 60. Sheridan was second at 48.
The LHS girls were led by the No. 1 doubles team of senior Ruby Dorrell and junior Morgan Moore. The pair bounced back from a semifinal loss to win the consolation final for third place. They responded from a first-set loss to beat the Wylie-Ross team from Jackson 2-6, 6-4, 6-1.
At No. 3 doubles, the Lady Plainsmen freshmen duo of Peyton Thorburn and Ava Wallhead advanced to the semifinals of the championship bracket before losing to the Kelly Walsh Wilson-Chase team 6-3, 6-3. The LHS players didn’t back down in the consolation semifinal either before coming up short 7-6 (7-2), 4-6, 6-3 to the Jones-Wilcox team from Jackson. The Jackson team then easily won the third-place match.
Other Lady Plainsmen competing were junior Mia Wallhead at No. 1 singles, sophomore Hannah Peterson at No. 2 singles and sophomore Makeda Proctor and freshman Chloe Wallhead at No. 2 doubles.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.