The Laramie High track and field teams had all of one day off before making the transition from the indoor season to the outdoor season.
At least on paper for practices as winter still has its grip on the Laramie Valley, and most workouts still resembling indoor preparations began Monday for the spring outdoor season. Last Friday and Saturday was the culminating meet for the indoor season at the Wyoming Indoor Track and Field State Championships.
The indoor state meet, featuring large and small schools not separated by classification, was at the Campbell County Recreation Center Field House in Gillette. The Plainsmen were sixth out of 19 teams; the Lady Plainsmen were 14th out of 24 teams.
The best LHS finish came from the Plainsmen 1,600-meter sprint medley relay team when (in order) Quail Perkins, Ben Ruckman, Will McCrae and Meyer Smith placed second in 3 minutes, 39.70 seconds. They were just edged out in a photo finish by Sheridan, which won in 3:39.57.
Perkins was also fourth in the 200 when he first qualified for the finals in 22.95 and then ran the same time in the final to finish fourth.
McCrae also tied for sixth in the 400, clocking in at 52.33; Smith was also eighth in the 800 at 2:03.93.
Dominic Eberle led the Plainsmen long-distance runners when he finished fifth in the 3,200 at 10:09.33 and eighth in the 1,600 in 4:40.05.
Two Laramie performers inside the track posting top results were Adrien Calderon when cleared the bar in pole vault at 12 feet, 6 inches to place fifth and John Rose when he leaped 6 feet in the high jump for sixth place.
The best relay for the Lady Plainsmen was the 4x200 team of Mallorie Hamel, Kodi Johnson, Cassie Wulff and Bailey Craven when they finished in 1:51.58 for fifth place. Hamel was also 10th in the 400 in 1:02.73.
Lady Plainsman sprinter Andee Dory just missed the finals for the top eight runners in the 55 dash when she was ninth in the prelims at 7.68, one-hundredth of a second from the final.
Long-distance runners Ilysa Soule and Carey Berendsen led the LHS girls. Soule was 11th in the 3,200 at 12:38.95 and Berendsen was 15th in the 1,600 in 5:45.63.
Lady Plainsmen Emily Gardner leapt 16-½ to finish 10th in the long jump.
The first outdoor meet for LHS is scheduled for, weather permitting, March 26 at the Runners Roost in Fort Collins, Colorado. The Wyoming state meet is slated for May 19-21 in Casper.