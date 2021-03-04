Two Laramie Amateur Hockey Club teams completed their respective seasons at the state championships for the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League (WAHL).
This weekend will feature the final WAHL state tournaments. The 10U Squirt will be in Cody, the 14U-B Bantam in Rock Springs and 14U-A Bantam in Douglas from Friday through Sunday.
18U High School
The Outlaws High School team faced off last weekend against the Gillette Grizzlies and the Jackson Moose Varsity for the High School A-Division championship hosted in Casper.
The Outlaws lost 3-0 Friday to top-seeded Gillette, who neutralized the Outlaws offense. Laramie goalie Drake Crawford made 48 saves in net to help bolster Laramie’s defense.
Laramie then lost 5-2 Saturday to No. 3 seed Jackson. Outlaws goals came from senior captain Ryan Zafft (assist Evan Heck) and Aaron Gallant (assist Keegan Miller). Outlaws goalies Brennen Upchurch and Crawford shared the net, making a combined 37 saves.
Gillette went on to win the WAHL State A-Division Championship in a 3-2 victory against Pinedale.
Outlaws’ Keegan Miller (defense) was selected for the 2021 WAHL 18U High School A-Division All-State Team.
12U Peewee
Laramie’s Oscar Dillon broke a scoreless tie with a shorthanded goal in the first period of the Peewee 12U-C championship game against Douglas on Sunday in Gillette.
It turned out to be all the scoring the Outlaws would need as Sebastian Borjas made 26 saves in net to secure a 4-0 win against Douglas. Dillon had two goals in the game and Liam Lotzer and Jackson Rehor also found the back of the net for Laramie. Rehor added an assist and Gabe Leibovitz had two assists.
The Outlaws went undefeated during the tournament and advanced to the championship game by beating Casper B 7-1 on Friday and a 5-3 win over Jackson Red on Saturday.
Rehor’s three goals helped lift Laramie over Casper. But it was a team effort as Leibovitz, Dillon, Hazel Jansen and Jackson Borjas all added goals, while Aiden Pepe, Ethan Candelaria, Jansen, Leibovitz, and Tressa Thompson had assists. Sebastian Borjas turned away 43 shots in net for the Outlaws.
Against Jackson Red, Dillon scored twice in the first period (unassisted and from Pepe and Beau Schmalz). Jackson tied the game with two goals in the second, before Leibovitz’s unassisted goal put Laramie up for good. Dillon scored two more goals in the third period (assists from Leibovitz and Paisley Chadwell) and Candelaria stopped 12 shots in net to secure the semifinal win.