The Laramie Outlaws 18U High School hockey team won the state championship in the 18U High School B-Division during the state tournament Feb. 25-27 in Rock Springs.
The Outlaws 12U PeeWee team competed in Cody in the B-Division, but fell short in their state bid.
18U High School (13-7-2)Laramie’s 18U High School team was the top seed in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League’s 18U High School B-Division for the state playoffs.
With the No. 1 seed, the Outlaws earned a bye in the first round of the seven-team playoff bracket. They then beat the Casper Oilers 18U junior varsity (7-16-0) team Saturday 8-2 and beat the Gillette Grizzlies 18U junior varsity (13-9-1) team 5-3 Sunday to secure the championship.
It’s the second WAHL High School banner won by the Outlaws with the first in 2020.
In Saturday’s comeback win against Casper, Keegan Miller (assists from Jace Moniz and Joseph Eckert) and Moniz (from James Durfee and Canon Randall) scored two goals each. Ethan Rodemaker (shorthanded from Moniz), Ethan Riffee (assist Rylé Hamilton), Joshua King (from Eckert) and Kyler Russow (on power play from Moniz) scored one goal each. Goalie Seth Sorensen made 27 saves for the win in his final game in net as an Outlaw.
During Sunday’s championship game, Caleb Swallow (from Devin Navejas and Riffee, twice scored two goals, and single tallies came from Durfee (assist Swallow), Rodemaker (assist Eckert) and Riffee (unassisted). Goalie Brennen Upchurch made 31 saves to secure the championship win.
Outlaws named to the 2022 all-state team in their division included: Riffee (forward), Miller (defense) and Upchurch (goalie).
In the 18U A-Division playoffs in Jackson the home-team Moose (19-3-1) beat the Gillette Grizzlies varsity (18-4-1) 7-4, to secure the “A” WAHL championship and an opportunity to compete at USA Hockey High School Nationals March 24-28 in Wayzata, Minnesota.
12U Peewee (10-10-2)The Outlaws 12U team played in the state tournament B-Division, facing off against Park County (16-5-2) and Douglas (20-3-0) in a six-team bracket.
On Friday afternoon, the Outlaws lost 12-1 against Park County with the lone Outlaws goal by Liam Lotzer (unassisted). Outlaws goalie Nicholas Fergon made 32 saves.
On Saturday, Laramie lost to Douglas 7-4. Outlaws goals were from Daniel Macclugage (assist Beau Schmalz), Alexandra Hurt (unassisted), Lotzer (unassisted) and John Martin (unassisted). Goalie Hunter Trefren made 25 saves for Laramie.
The Gillette Grizzlies Black team (23-0-0) won the 12U B-Division championship, defeating Park County 5-3 in the final. The Jackson Moose Black team (11-11-1) won the 12U C-Division and the Jackson Moose A team (19-0-4) won the 12U A-Division.
GYMNASTICSThe Wyoming School of Gymnastics-Laramie girls team completed Feb. 19 at the Gymtegrity Grips and Glamour meet in Denver.
All Laramie competitors have qualified for the Wyoming state meet scheduled for March 18-20 in Cheyenne.
Laramie athletes at the Denver meet competed in either of two categories, four in the USA Gymnastics Development Program and six the Xcel Program.
Laramie results in the USA Gymnastics Development Program were:
- Amber Burgess, level 6, vault (8.9), bars (6.85), beam (7.62), floor (8.9) and all-around (32.275);
- Savannah Berry, level 6, vault (8.55), bars (7.8), beam (6.5), floor (8.45) and all-around (31.3);
- Keira Gerdes, level 7, vault (8.5), bars (7.1), beam (7.125), floor (8.05) and all-around (32.775);
- Andrea Herrera, level 8, vault (7.9), bars (7.1), beam (6.8), floor (8.3) and all-around (30.1).
Laramie results in the Xcel Program were:
- Katja Landreth, level XG, vault (tied for third, 9.25), bars (8.8), beam (7.4), floor (8.9) and all-around (34.35);
- Danica Shearer, level XD, vault (8.675), bars (7.4), beam (6.6), floor (7.65) and all-around (30.225);
- Emma Henry, level XG, vault (7.85), bars (8.2), beam (7.6), floor (7.8) and all-around (31.45);
- Emma Loseke, level XG, vault (8.0), bars (8.025), beam (7.2), floor (8.4) and all-around (31.625);
- Hayle Hamilton, level XG, vault (8.575), bars (7.75), beam (7.95), floor (9.0) and all-around (33.275);
- Sophia Landreth, level XG, vault (8.9), bars (8.45), beam (8.05), floor (7.3) and all-around (32.7).