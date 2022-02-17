The Laramie Outlaws 19U Girls team placed third in the B-Division last weekend at the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League 19U Girls state championships in Cheyenne.
Meanwhile, the Laramie 18U High School team finished its regular season in Jackson and the 12U and 10U teams finished its respective regular seasons against Douglas and Riverton at home at the Laramie Ice & Event Center.
19U Girls (5-18-0)
The Outlaws Girls team started the WAHL 19U girls state championships with three games of round-robin play.
Laramie lost to the Cheyenne Capitals (10-13-1) Friday morning 5-0 with Outlaws’ goalie Emily Bresnahan making 32 saves.
Laramie then lost a close 4-3 contest Friday afternoon to the Pinedale Glaciers (11-12-1). Two Outlaws goals were from Zoey White (assists Riley Petruso and Hazel Janzen) with Petruso (on power play from White) scoring one. Bresnahan made 39 saves in net.
The Outlaws won 5-2 against the Douglas Ice Cats (0-23-0) for the final round-robin game Saturday. Two Laramie goals came from Tressa Thompson (assists Hazel Janzen and Haylé Hamilton) and single tallies were by Hazel Janzen (assist Hamilton), Roxy Janzen (assists Hamilton and Thompson) and Irati Halle (unassisted). Bresnahan made 13 saves for the win.
The Outlaws did not advance to the championship round and placed third in the WAHL 19U Girls State B-Division.
The Cheyenne Capitals beat the Pinedale Glaciers in overtime to win the B-Division. The Jackson Lady Moose (18-4-1) beat the Park County Ice Cats (22-1-0) to win the 19U Girls A-Division.
Laramie goalie Bresnahan won the state goalie skills competition and was selected to the WAHL 19U Girls all-state team.
18U High School (11-7-2)
Laramie’s 18U High School team finished its regular season on the road playing the Jackson 18U junior varsity team (10-5-3), losing 4-1 Saturday and tying 2-2 Sunday.
Saturday’s lone goal for the Outlaws was from Ethan Rodemaker (assists Kaige Schriner and Jace Moniz). Goalie Seth Sorensen made 16 saves.
Both Outlaws goals on Sunday came from senior Ethan Riffee (shorthanded unassisted and from Keegan Miller). Goalie Brennen Upchurch made 17 saves.
Riffee finished the regular season as Laramie’s point leader (12 goals and five assists) with Moniz (10 goals and four assists) and Miller (10 goals and third assists) just behind. Sorensen had an 88 save percentage, and Upchurch was at 92%.
The WAHL 18U High School B-Division State Tournament will be Feb. 25-27 in Rock Springs.
12U Peewee (10-8-2)
The Outlaws 12U team won two games 10-3 and 8-5 against the Riverton River Rats (2-18-0).
Laramie goals on Saturday were from Henry Cherrington (three), Beau Schmalz (two) and Liam Lotzer (two) with single tallies by Jackson Borjas, Bois Messersmith and Riley Diggins. Quintyn Petruso, Talon Moore, Cherrington and Lotzer recorded one assist. Goalie Nicholas Fergon made 14 saves.
Lotzer scored five goals on Sunday with Borjas, Schmalz and Roxy Janzen scoring one. Cherrington was the assist leader with two as Moore, Schmalz, John Martin, Janzen and Dane Mueller recorded one assist. Goalie Daniel Macclugage made 18 saves.
Lotzer finished the season leading Laramie in points with 25 goals and three assists. Borjas recorded 13 goals and four assists and Cherrington had five goals and five assists. Goalie Fergon had an 87% for saves Ethan Candalaria was at 88%.
The 12U state playoffs will be Feb. 25-27 in Cody.
10U Squirt (7-13-0)
The Laramie 10U team played four final regular season games against the Douglas Ice Cats (13-6-1) and the Riverton River Rats (15-5-0).
Laramie lost to Douglas 8-3 and 6-5. Three Outlaws goals on Friday were from Asa Tank (assist William Cherrington), Bois Messersmith (unassisted) and Cherrington (unassisted). Goalie Callan Thompson made 12 saves.
In Saturday morning's tight contest, Messersmith (assist Rylan Hull and unassisted) scored three goals for a hat trick, while Cherrington (assist Tank) and Reilly Thompson (unassisted) scored one goal. Goalie Jaret Habel made 22 saves in net.
Laramie lost 6-1 and 7-0 to Riverton with the lone Laramie goal against the River Rats by Tank (unassisted). Habel made 26 saves Saturday night and Callan Thompson made 12 saves Sunday morning.
Messersmith finished with 22 goals and four assists for Laramie’s point leader. Cherrington had 11 goals and nine assists and Tank recorded 11 goals and four assists.
The WAHL 10U State Tournament will be March 4-6 in Sheridan.
WYOMING SCHOOL OF GYMNASTICS
Two members of the Wyoming School of Gymnastics-Laramie boys team traveled to compete Feb. 5 at the 5280 Men’s Mile High Invitational in Wheat Ridge, Colorado.
Representing Laramie were Christopher Byers and Rhys Birdsley in the Senior Division.
Byers’ event scores were: floor (5.10), pommel (7.40), rings (9.10), vault (8.40), parallel bars (9.00), high bar (7.30) and all-around (46.30). His best event-placing was rings with a tie for 11th.
Birdsley’s events scores were: floor (5.00), pommel (6.70), rings (5.60), vault (8.60), parallel bars (6.70), high bar (7.10) and all-around (39.70). His best event-placing was vault with a tie for 28th.