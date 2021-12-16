Winter weather and closed roads throughout Wyoming last weekend created havoc with the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League’s schedule.
Only two Laramie teams were in action as travel across the state was reduced. The Outlaws 18U High School team traveled to Cody to play Park County for its final games of 2021. The Laramie 10U Squirt team competed in a regional rivalry against the Cheyenne Capitals.
This weekend will be the final WAHL games before the holiday break with the schedule resuming the weekend of Jan. 7, 2022.
18U High School (7-0-1)
The undefeated Laramie Outlaws 18U team played the Park County Ice Cats in Cody (1-5-0), winning 2-0 and 3-1.
On Friday, Outlaws goals were from Ethan Rodemaker (assist Ethan Riffee) and Jace Moniz (assist Rylé Hamilton). Moniz is the current total points (eight goals and two assists) leader for the team at 10; Hamilton leads with five assists. Senior goalie Seth Sorensen made 17 saves for his second shutout of the season so far.
On Saturday, Laramie goals came from Seth Becker (assist Kaige Schriner), Keegan Miller (unassisted) and Rodemaker (assists Hamilton and Becker). Goalie Brennen Upchurch made 17 saves for his fourth win of the season. The Outlaws’ 18U team will next play Jan. 7 in Sheridan.
10U Squirt (3-8-0)
The Laramie Squirt team traveled to Cheyenne Sunday to play a single game against the Capitals (8-3-0) and lost 9-1. The lone Laramie goal came from Asa Tank (assist Brayton Isaak). Jaret Habel made 15 saves defending the Outlaws’ net. The teams will compete again this Saturday.
GYMNASTICS
The Wyoming School of Gymnastics-Laramie boys team competed at the Ryan Keller New Level Meet last Saturday in Lakewood, Colorado.
Three members of the Laramie team competed to begin their seasons. They were Ty Buller, Christopher Byers and Rhys Birdsley.
Buller scored 43.10 in the all-around, followed by Byers at 41.50 and Birdsley at 35.80. Individual event scores were not available.