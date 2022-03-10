LARAMIE — The Laramie Outlaws 14U and 10U hockey teams competed in the state playoffs with both teams placing second last weekend in their respective divisions.
The Outlaws 14U Bantam team competed in the 14U B-Division in Gillette. The Outlaws 10U team battled in the 10U C-Division tournament in Sheridan.
14U Bantam (16-8-0)
Laramie’s 14U team entered the tournament as the third seed in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League’s 14U B-Division for the state playoffs and played in a four-team round-robin bracket.
Laramie began against the top-seeded Jackson Moose B-team (16-7-0) and came from behind to win 9-3. Jackson took an early 3-0 lead after the first period before Laramie scored nine unanswered goals to seize the victory.
Carson Moniz (on power play from Gabriel Leibovitz and unassisted), Erik Jacobson (unassisted) and Bracen Gruver (from Landon Lotzer and Jacobson) scored two goals each. Single tallies came from Oscar Dillon (from Ozzie Lewis), Lotzer (from Cole Peterson) and Gabriel Leibovitz (unassisted). Goalie Kyler Montez made 29 saves for Laramie.
The second game paired the Outlaws against the eventual 14U-B champions, the second-seeded Pinedale-Park County combined team (17-7-0), with Laramie losing a tight 6-5 contest. Lotzer (unassisted, from Jacobson and shorthanded from Gruver) netted a hat trick. Jace Habel (unassisted) and Gruver (from Lotzer) notched single tallies. Montez (three saves) and Emily Bresnahan (22 saves) shared the net for the Outlaws.
The third game of the round-robin was a 6-2 Laramie win against the fourth-seeded Rock Springs Miners Black team (14-9-0). Laramie’s Gruver (on power plays from Lotzer) scored a hat trick with three goals. Erik Jacobson (on power plays from Gruver and Lotzer) scored twice. Lotzer (on a power play unassisted) netted one. Bresnahan made 42 saves in goal.
The Outlaws advanced to the championship game for a rematch with the Pinedale-Park County combined team and lost 5-1. The lone Outlaws’ goal came from Lotzer (assist Gruver) early in the first. Bresnahan made 43 saves in net.
In the 14U A-Division playoffs in Casper, the Jackson Moose (23-0-0) beat the Sheridan Hawks A-team (15-6-2) 7-2 for the A-Division championship. In the 14U C-Division, the Gillette Grizzlies (11-13-0) beat the Rock Springs Miners Red team (8-16-0) 8-0 for the C-Division championship.
10U Squirt (9-14-0)
The Outlaws 10U team competed in its state playoffs in Sheridan as the top seed in the five-team 10U C-Division bracket.
Laramie’s opening game was a 5-2 win against the fifth-seeded Jackson Moose Red team (0-23-0). A hat trick was recorded by Bois Messersmith (one was shorthanded, all were unassisted) and two goals were from William Cherrington (unassisted and from Reilly Thompson). Laramie goalie Callan Thompson made 11 saves.
The second game was an 8-3 win against the fourth-seeded Gillette Grizzlies Silver team (5-19-0). Messersmith scored five goals (from Asa Tank, Haylé Hamilton, Cherrington, twice, and unassisted) with single tallies coming from Tank (unassisted), Cherrington (unassisted) and Rylan Hull (from Tank and Brayton Isaak). Goalie Jaret Habel made 15 saves for Laramie.
The Outlaws faced off against the second-seeded Sheridan Hawks White team (8-14-1) for the championship game losing a closely-contested battle 4-3. Two Laramie goals were from Messersmith (assisted by Cherrington), with a single goal coming from Cherrington (unassisted). Habel made 12 saves in net.
In the A-Division the Jackson Moose A-team (20-2-1) beat the Park County Ice Cats (20-2-1) 5-1 for the A-Division championship. In the B-Division, the Casper Oilers (12-11-0) beat the Sheridan Hawks Blue team (12-11-0) 5-3 for the 10U B-Division title.