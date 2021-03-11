The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club’s season concluded last weekend when two 14-and-under (14U) Bantam teams and the 10U Squirt team competed at Wyoming Amateur Hockey League (WAHL) state tournaments.
14U Bantam Green
Rock Springs hosted the WAHL Bantam 14U-B and 14U-C Division State Tournament with Laramie’s 14U Green team competing in the B Division.
The Laramie Outlaws started with a come-from-behind 6-5 overtime win against Gillette Silver, the eventual 14U-B champions.
Laramie jumped out to a 2-0 lead with power-play goals from Josh King (assist Kaige Schriner) and Ryle Hamilon (unassisted). Gillette scored the next five goals, giving the Grizzlies a 5-2 lead heading into the third period.
The Outlaws battled back to tie the game in the final period with three unanswered goals from Carson Moniz (from Seth Becker), Kaige Schriner (from Hamilton and Becker) and James Durfee (unassisted). Laramie prevailed with Becker’s overtime goal (from King), and goalie Ashton Hepworth turned away 36 shots in the win.
Laramie also sent the next game against Jackson B into overtime, but lost 3-2. Bode Winn (from King and Schriner) and Becker (from Schriner) scored for Laramie, and Hepworth made 27 saves.
The next game for the Outlaws was back-and-forth with Laramie twice having one-goal leads before Riverton claimed a 4-3 win to advance to the championship game.
The Outlaws tied the game in the first period on a power-play goal from Durfee (assist Moniz) and took the lead on Winn’s unassisted goal in the second period. Laramie grabbed the lead again in the third period with an unassisted goal from Becker. But Riverton scored the final two goals for the win, despite Hepworth’s 35 saves in net.
14U Bantam Black
Laramie’s 14U Black team was also in Rock Springs to compete in the WAHL 14U-C Division state tournament.
Laramie first lost 8-2 against the eventual champion Cheyenne Capitals. Laramie goals came from Landon Lotzer (from Erik Jacobson) and Ben Messersmith (from Jace Habel). Kyler Montez had 38 saves in net for the Outlaws.
The Outlaws bounced back in the next game against Rock Springs Red, forcing overtime against the eventual runner-up in a 4-3 loss. Laramie jumped out to a 3-1 first-period lead on goals from Ozzie Lewis (assist David Novogrodsky), Messersmith (from Habel), and Jacobson (from Otto Lefevre). Rock Springs tied the game with two goals in the second period, and the game went into overtime after a scoreless third period. Montez made 35 saves, but Rock Springs got the game-winning goal on a deflection that changed direction at the last moment.
Laramie finished the tournament with a 7-2 loss against Pinedale and Montez making 45 saves. Laramie goals came from Novogrodsky (assist Lefevre) and Lotzer (unassisted).
10U Squirt
The Outlaws Squirt team competed in the WAHL 10U-C Division championship in Cody.
In a round robin, Laramie played against the Jackson Moose Black and Red teams and the Casper Oilers Black team in the first round.
Laramie lost 5-1 to Jackson Black, 6-3 to Casper Black and 6-0 to Jackson Red. The Outlaws then lost 7-3 in a consolation game against Casper Black.
In the first game against Jackson Black, Daniel Macclugage (unassisted) scored late in the second period. Goalie Hunter Trefren made 10 saves defending the Outlaws net. In the next game against Casper Black, goals came from Macclugage (from Bois Messersmith), Alexandra Hurt (from Jayden Zhu) and James Romero (on a power play from MacClugage and Trefren). Trefren again defended the Outlaws net for 27 saves. He made 25 more saves in the next game against Jackson Red.
In the final game, Messersmith scored two goals (from Dane Mueller and John Martin) and Mueller added a single tally (unassisted). In his fourth game of the weekend, Trefren made 11 saves for the Outlaws.