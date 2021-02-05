The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club hosted teams from Douglas and traveled to Cheyenne and Cody last weekend to close out January.
The Outlaws have a couple weeks of games remaining on the regular season schedule. COVID-19 disruptions throughout the season meant a few teams in the state won’t play a full 20-game league schedule because of difficulties rescheduling matchups.
Despite the challenges league play has continued and Wyoming Amateur Hockey League’s state championship tournaments are expected as planned from Feb. 19 through March 7.
To accommodate COVID-19 attendance limits, the Laramie Ice & Event Center continues to livestream home games on its Facebook page.
19U Girls (2-12-4)
Traveling to Cody, the Laramie 19U Girls team faced off against the Park County Ice Cats (9-4-3), losing Saturday 9-1 and Sunday 8-2.
Zoey White (assist from Emmaline Randall) scored Laramie’s lone goal Saturday early in the third, sending one home on a one-timer from the slot. On Sunday, it was Mia Lewis (unassisted) and sister Lola Lewis (breakout assist from Riley Smith) that secured the two Outlaws goals. The sisters scored on breakaways. Goalie Emily Bresnahan stopped a combined 84 shots defending the Outlaws net.
18U High School (9-3-3)
The Outlaws 18U team traveled to Cheyenne to take on the Capitals (2-12-1). Laramie won both games in comeback style, 4-3 on Saturday and 6-5 on Sunday.
Outlaws goals on Saturday came from Ryan Zafft (assists Evan Heck and Ethan Riffee), Riffee (from Zafft), Canon Randall (unassisted) and Aaron Gallant (from Zafft). Laramie’s Seth Sorensen made 22 saves for the win.
Riffee scored four goals on Sunday for the Outlaws, one unassisted and others assisted by Zafft, Erron Hilton, Ethan Rodemaker and Heck. Zafft (from Gallant and Caleb Swallow) added a tally in the third. Gallant (from Heck) scored the dramatic game-winning goal with four seconds remaining after deking the defense and sinking the puck over the goalie's shoulder. Brennen Upchurch defended the Outlaws net, making 21 saves for the win.
12U PeeWee (4-11-1)
With a four game weekend, the Laramie 12U team hosted the Douglas Ice Cats (5-13-0) in Laramie Friday and Saturday before traveling to take on the Cheyenne Capitals (12-2-0) Saturday night and Sunday.
The Outlaws split games with Douglas, losing a close 6-5 matchup Friday, but earning a 7-2 win Saturday morning. The team then lost to the Capitals 7-1 Saturday night and 7-2 Sunday.
Against Douglas on Friday, Oscar Dillon scored two: one on an assist from Liam Lotzer and another shorthanded from Jackson Rehor in the final minute of the game. Additional Outlaws goals came from Rehor (shorthanded from Jackson Borjas), Tressa Thompson (shorthanded and unassisted) and Gabe Leibovitz (shorthanded from Rehor). In net, Sebastian Borjas stopped 21 shots for Laramie.
On Saturday morning, the Outlaws got a hat trick from Dillon (one assisted by Paisley Chadwell), two goals by Rehor (both unassisted) and additional goals by Lotzer (unassisted) and Leibovitz (from Dillon). Ethan Candelaria minded the net for Laramie, making 47 saves.
In Cheyenne, Saturday’s lone Outlaws goal was scored by Talon Moore (unassisted). Laramie’s Borjas kept busy, stopping 42 shots in the game. On Sunday, it was Hazel Janzen (from Dillon) and Beau Schmalz (shorthanded and unassisted) who recorded goals for Laramie. Candelaria stopped 34 shots defending the Outlaws net.
10U Squirt (0-17-1)
The Laramie 10U team played two home games against a strong Douglas Ice Cats team (8-5-1), losing 11-1 Saturday and 8-3 Sunday.
Saturday’s lone Outlaws goal was scored in the third by Jayden Zhu (unassisted) and Laramie goalie Hunter Trefren made 18 saves in net.
On Sunday, it was Hayle Hamilton (unassisted), Dane Mueller (from Roxy Janzen) and Quintyn Petruso (on a power play unassisted) who scored for the Outlaws. Daniel Macclugage made 23 saves in net to help fortify the Laramie defense.