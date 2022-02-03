Unlike two weeks ago, most of the teams in the Laramie Amateur Hockey Club were on the road last weekend as the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League regular seasons begin the final stretch.
Laramie’s 18U High School team hosted the Gillette Grizzlies junior varsity team. The 14U Bantam and 19U Girls programs traveled to Gillette, Sheridan and Miles City, Montana.
18U High School (11-4-1)The Laramie 18U High School team split its final home games of the season against the Gillette 18U JV team (9-6-1) with a 5-3 win Friday night and a 2-1 loss Saturday morning.
Goals for the Outlaws on Friday were from Devin Navejas (unassisted), Ethan Riffee (unassisted), Caleb Swallow (assist Riffee), Seth Becker (from Keegan Miller) and Ethan Rodemaker (unassisted).
Scoring a goal on Saturday for Laramie was defenseman Joseph Eckert (unassisted) on a breakaway. Senior goalies Seth Sorensen (35 saves) and Brennen Upchurch (20 saves) shared time in both games during their final contests on home ice for their Outlaws careers.
19U Girls (2-16-0)The Outlaws 19U Girls lost four games competing in Miles City, Montana and Sheridan.
The Miles City Generals (10-7-3) beat the Outlaws 5-0 Friday and 6-1 Saturday.
The lone Outlaws goal against the Generals was from Kingslea Anderson (assist Zoey White). Freshman Goalie Emily Bresnahan made a remarkable 102 total saves during the Miles City games.
In Sheridan, the Outlaws lost 2-1 and 3-1 to the Hawks (11-5-2). Saturday night’s goal was from Makenzi Reddon (from Hazel Janzen) and Sunday’s goal came from Roxy Janzen (unassisted). Bresnahan made a combined 80 saves in the two Sheridan games.
The final two regular season games for the Outlaws 19U Girls will be against the Douglas Ice Cats (0-18-0) this weekend. Their state championship tournament will be Feb. 11-13 in Cheyenne.
14U Bantam (14-6-0)Currently ranked second in the WAHL 14U division, the Outlaws Bantam team won its final four games of the regular season at the Gillette Grizzlies (6-10-0) and at the Sheridan Hawks B-team (0-14-0).
Laramie won 6-1 and 5-3 in Gillette. Carson Moniz scored two goals on Friday (unassisted on power play and from Jace Habel). Also netting goals for the Outlaws were Aiden Pepe (assist David Novogrodsky), Josiah Pracheil (unassisted), Sebastian Borjas (from Novogrodsky) and Landon Lotzer (from Moniz).
Moniz (from Oscar Dillon and unassisted) scored two more goals Saturday morning. Erik Jacobson (from Lotzer), Lotzer (unassisted) and Cole Peterson (from Dillon) scored one each for Laramie. Goalie Kyler Montez had 58 total saves during the two wins in Gillette.
In Sheridan, the Outlaws won 4-1 and 8-1.
Laramie goals on Saturday night were from Ozzie Lewis (assist Habel), Moniz (unassisted), Jacobson (assist Bracen Gruver) and Gruver (on power play from Jacobson). Borjas, playing in goal, made 16 saves for the win.
Gruver tallied a hat trick Sunday morning with three goals (from Habel, on power play from Lotzer and on a power play unassisted). Other goals were recorded by Lotzer (unassisted), Dillon (from Moniz), Novogrodsky (from Gruver), Moniz (from Dillon) and Pracheil (unassisted). Montez made 15 saves in net for his ninth win of the season.
Lotzer finished the regular season as the team leader in goals (23) and assists (18) with Gruver (20 goals and 16 assists) and Moniz (20 goals and 12 assists) close behind.
The 14U Bantam state tournament is scheduled for March 4-6. The Outlaws final placement in either the A or B bracket will be determined after the regular season is completed for the full age division.