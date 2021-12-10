The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club got back to plenty of game action Dec. 3-5 in the rink at the Laramie Ice & Event Center against Rock Springs, Sheridan and Douglas and some teams traveled to Cheyenne and Pinedale as the Wyoming Amateur Hockey League (WAHL) season moved into full swing.
Teams in the WAHL play 20 regular season league games during the five month ice hockey season.
18U High School (5-0-1)
The Laramie Outlaws 18U team hosted the Rock Springs Miners (2-4-0), winning 6-1 and 4-2.
The Laramie defense anchored the scoring on Dec. 4 with goals coming from defensemen Keegan Miller (two), Kyler Russow and Rylé Hamilton. Center Jace Moniz and right wing Joshua King tallied one goal each. Hamilton, Russow and Caleb Swallow recorded assists. Senior goalie Brennen Upchurch made 18 saves for his third win so far this season.
On Dec. 5, Canon Randall led the Outlaws’ scoring with two goals and Joseph Coast and Miller each scored one. Goalie Ethan Rodemaker made 25 saves.
19U Girls (0-6-0)
A young Outlaws 19U Girls team plagued with injuries lost two games against the Sheridan Hawks (4-2-0) 8-0 and 9-0. Laramie goalie Zoey White vigorously defended the Laramie net, making a combined 91 saves during the two games.
14U Bantam (3-5-0)
The Laramie 14U Bantam team earned two shutout wins over the Cheyenne Capitals White team (0-8-0), winning 12-0 and 11-0.
Laramie goals on Dec. 4 came from Landon Lotzer (three), David Novogrodsky (two), Erik Jacobson (two) and Ozzie Lewis (two) with single tallies by Carson Moniz, Bracen Gruver and Jace Habel. Gruver led the team in assists with five, followed by Lotzer (four), Cole Peterson (two) and single assists by Lewis, Moniz, Novogrodsky and Jacobson. Laramie goalie Kyler Montez made two saves.
On Dec. 5, Gruver and Novogrodsky led the scoring with two each. Single tallies came from Oscar Dillon, Lotzer, Lewis, Peterson, Benjamin Messersmith, Otto Lefevre and Jacobson. Sebastian Borjas made six saves for the shutout.
12U PeeWee (3-4-1)
Laramie 12U PeeWee team played the Douglas Ice Cats (2-0-0), and lost 9-0 and 6-4. In the Dec. 4 game, Ethan Candalaria made 28 saves in net. In the closer matchup on Dec. 5, Laramie goals came from Quintyn Petruso (assist Alexandra Hurt), Jackson Borjas (shorthanded), Riley Diggins and Kingslea Anderson (assist Hunter Trefren). Nicholas Fergon made 31 saves defending the Outlaws’ net.
10U Squirt (3-7-0)
The 10U Laramie Squirt team traveled to Pinedale to play four games against the Glaciers (3-1-0), recording three losses and one win. In a 13-1 loss on Dec. 3, the lone Laramie goal came from Asa Tank. Jaret Habel made six saves in net.
In a 5-0 loss the morning of Dec. 4, it was Callan Thompson in net making 14 saves. During a 10-3 loss that night, two Laramie goals came from Bois Messersmith (one assisted by William Cherrington) and one goal from Cherrington (assist Messersmith). Thompson again tended the net and made 10 saves.
In their fourth and final matchup, Laramie prevailed 2-1 behind goals from Messersmith (assist Cherrington) and Reilly Thompson (assist Cherrington). Habel made 11 saves during the win.