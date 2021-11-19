LARAMIE — The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club opened its season for the winter in the Wyoming Amateur Hockey Association during the weekend of Nov. 5-7 at home at the Laramie Ice & Event Center and on the road.
The 18U High School team hosted the Jackson Moose junior varsity. The 19U Girls and 14U Bantam team traveled to Jackson and Pinedale and the 12U PeeWee team played in Sheridan and Gillette.
18U High School (1-0-1)
The Outlaws High School team started its season playing the Jackson Moose junior varsity, winning 2-0 on Nov. 6 and tying 3-3 on Nov. 7.
The winning goals on Nov. 6 came from Jace Moniz (short-handed with an assist from Ethan Riffee) and Keegan Miller (from Rylé Hamilton and Caleb Swallow). Brennen Upchurch (32 saves) tended the net for most of the game, except when coming out for an injury assessment after a kick to the head and Seth Sorensen (two saves) stepped in to cover for a few minutes.
Laramie goals for Nov. 7 came from Miller (unassisted), Moniz (assist James Durfee) and Canon Randall (assist Bode Winn). Sorensen made 35 saves for the tie.
Both teams struggled throughout the weekend with mounting penalties while adjusting to USA Hockey’s new rules that redefine checking allowances.
19U Girls (0-4-0)
The Outlaws Girls 19U team, with a roster that reflects a relatively young squad with only a handful of players of high school age, first traveled to Jackson to take on the defending state champions Lady Moose and lost 7-0 Nov. 5 and 8-0 Nov. 6. Freshman goalie Emily Bresnahan kept busy in net recording a combined 75 saves.
In Pinedale, the Laramie girls lost 3-2 Nov. 6 and 3-0 Nov. 7. Outlaws goals on Nov. 6 were from Paisley Chadwell and Riley Smith. Bresnahan posted a tally of 121 saves during the two Pinedale games.
14U Bantam (1-3-0)
The Laramie 14U Bantam team first had two narrow 7-5 losses to the Jackson Moose B-team.
In the Nov. 5 match-up, Carson Moniz and Landon Lotzer scored two goals each and Erik Jacobson tallied one. Kyler Montez defended the Outlaws net making 36 saves. In the rematch Nov. 6, Outlaws goals came from Benjamin Messersmith, Lotzer, David Novogrodsky (assist Lotzer), Hazel Janzen and Moniz (short-handed). Sebastian Borjas made 31 saves defending the Laramie goal.
Against the Pinedale-Park County combined team, the Outlaws spit games by winning 4-3 Nov. 6 and 5-3 Nov. 7. Two goals in the first game came from Moniz (assists Oscar Dillon and Cole Peterson) with single tallies from Lotzer (assist Moniz) and Messersmith (assist Jacobson). Two goals on Nov. 7 were from Novogrodsky (assists Jacobson and Messersmith) with the third by Moniz (on a power play from Jacobson). Montez made a combined 67 saves in net for both games for three total games defending goal for the weekend.
12U PeeWee (1-2-1)
The Laramie 12U PeeWee team started its season with a 5-4 win and a 4-4 tie against the Sheridan Hawks. The Nov. 5 game included goals by Liam Lotzer (two), Bois Messersmith, Riley Diggins; and for the game winner late in the third, Talon Moore. Ethan Candalaria defended the Outlaws net, recording 26 saves. During the morning of Nov. 6, the Outlaws goals were two from Lotzer (assist Messersmith on first goal) and Messersmith (assist Candelaria) and Jackson Borjas each scoring one. Laramie’s Nicholas Fergon made 12 saves in net for the tie.
The Outlaws then played against a dominant Gillette Black team, losing 7-1 and 19-1. Messersmith and Quintyn Petruso scored the only goals for the Outlaws against the Grizzlies. In goal Ethan Candalaria made 46 saves on Nov. 6, and Hunter Trefren made 38 saves on Nov. 7.
GYMNASTICS
The Wyoming School of Gymnastics-Laramie compulsory girls team traveled to Littleton, Colorado to compete Nov. 6 at the Active Athletics Monster Mash for the last meet of the season.
Laramie’s Flora Caputo-Wilkowski and Shirley Nordberg received their mobility scores to move from level 4 to level 5.
Caputo-Wilkowski scored 34.18 to finish eighth in the all-around child division. Her separate scores were: vault (tied for second, 8.65), bars (seventh, 8.65), beam (tied for 12th, 8.33) and floor (15th, 8.55).
Nordberg was ninth in the all-around at 34.10 in the child division. Her scores were: vault (tied for eighth, 8.10), bars (fifth, 8.93), beam (11th, 8.35) and floor (11th, 8.73).
Hayle Hamilton competed at level 4 in the junior division and was 12th in the all-around at 33.65. Her scores were: vault (fifth, 8.55), bars (10th, 8.63), beam (15th, 7.65) and floor (tied for ninth, 8.83).
Kendall Teini was 12th in the all-around at 33.50 in the level 3 junior B4 division. Her scores were: vault (tied for 15th, 8.85), bars (13th, 8.63), beam (14th, 7.75) and floor (15th, 8.28).
Nadia Buchanan scored 32.95 for 14th in the all-around at level 3 junior B4 division. Her scores were: vault (tied for 16th, 8.85), bars (17th, 7.20), beam (8.18) and floor (seventh, 8.73).
Isla Mahon also competed for Laramie at level 3 junior B4 and was 17th in the all-around at 31.40. Her scores were: vault (third, 9.23), bars (16th, 7.43), beam (16th, 6.95) and floor (sixth, 7.80).
Addie Westbrook competed at level 3 junior B1 for 16th in the all-around at 29.30. Her scores were: vault (12th, 8.20), bars (16th, 7.40), beam (15th, 6.35) and floor (seventh, 7.35).
Emma Henry was at level 4 senior division and 15th in the all-around with 28.88. Her scores were: vault (tied for 13th, 8.05), bars (16th, 6.73), beam (15th, 6.25) and floor (sixth, 7.85).