The Laramie Ice & Event Center was a buzz of activity last weekend as the Laramie Amateur Hockey Club had a full slate of 10 home games.
The respective squads for the Outlaws welcomed teams from Gillette, Rock Springs and Park County. The 18U High School team traveled to Sheridan and Casper to compete.
There were more than 70 Wyoming Amateur Hockey League games statewide. The first of three weekends of state championship playoffs begin with the Girls 19U division Feb. 11 in Cheyenne.
18U High School (10-1-1)
Laramie’s 18U High School team lost its first game of the season in Sheridan to the Hawks (5-5-0) with a 3-2 decision Friday, then rebounded with a 6-3 win against Sheridan Saturday morning.
Outlaws’ goals on Friday were from Ethan Riffee (assisted by Emmaline Randall) and Joseph Eckert (assist Ethan Rodemaker). Laramie’s Brennen Upchurch made 24 saves in net.
In Saturday’s win, Rodemaker earned a hat trick with three goals (one on power play from Caleb Swallow, another from Jace Moniz and a third on power play from Keegan Miller). Moniz scored twice (unassisted and on power play from Eckert). Riffee scored one (shorthanded and unassisted). Goalie Seth Sorensen made 29 saves for the Outlaws.
In Casper, the Outlaws beat the Oilers 18U JV team (2-10-0) 3-2 Saturday night and 5-2 Sunday. Saturday’s goals were from Riffee (assist Rhett Butler), Rodemaker (unassisted) and Joseph Coast (unassisted). Sorensen made 22 saves in net.
Two of Sunday’s goals came from Riffee (assists Rodemaker and Kyler Russow) with single tallies from Rodemaker (assists Joshua King and Seth Becker), Becker (assist Rylé Hamilton) and Eckert (assist James Durfee). Upchurch made 30 saves in net for the win.
19U Girls (2-10-0)
The Outlaws Girls lost two matchups to the Gillette Grizzlies (8-4-2) 4-1 Friday night and 2-1 Saturday morning.
Both Laramie goals against the Grizzlies came from Hazel Janzen (assist Haylé Hamilton and unassisted). Goalie Emily Bresnahan kept busy in net by recording 63 saves Friday and 51 saves Saturday morning.
Facing off with the undefeated Park County Ice Cats (16-0-0), Laramie lost 9-0 and 6-0. Bresnahan made a combined 95 saves in the two losses.
14U Bantam (8-6-0)
The Outlaws Bantam team started 2022 with a pair of wins over Gillette (6-8-0), recording 8-1 and 5-2 victories.
Laramie’s Bracen Gruver netted three goals for the hat trick Friday night. Landon Lotzer scored two and Erik Jacobson, Aiden Pepe and Ozzie Lewis each tallied one. Lotzer was the team's assist leader with three. Teammates Benjamin Messersmith, Otto Lefevre, Jacobson, Gruver and Josiah Pracheil recorded one assist each. Kyler Montez made 19 saves in goal.
Saturday morning, Jacobson (one shorthanded from Janzen and one empty net from Gabriel Leibovitz) and Lotzer (one unassisted and one from Jacobson) scored two goals each. Gruver (shorthanded and unassisted) tallied one goal. Montez made 37 saves in net for the win.
Squaring off against the Rock Springs Miners Black (8-6-0) team, the Outlaws 14U team split games by winning 7-2 Saturday night and losing 5-3 Sunday.
Two goals on Saturday were from Gruver while Lotzer, Lewis, Oscar Dillon (on power play), Jacobson and Carson Moniz (on power play) tallied one each. Lotzer was the team’s assist leader with three. Tressa Thompson, Dillon, Lefevre, Gruver, Leibovitz and Pracheil had one assist each. Goalie Emily Bresnahan made 21 saves for Laramie.
Two of Sunday’s goals came from Lotzer (unassisted and from Gruver) and one from Gruver (assist Lotzer). Montez made 26 saves defending the Outlaws’ net.
12U PeeWee (5-8-1)
The Laramie PeeWee team faced off against the Gillette Grizzlies Silver (5-4-1) team and lost 6-3 and 5-0.
The three Laramie goals Saturday were from Liam Lotzer (assist Riley Diggins), John Martin (unassisted) and Daniel Macclugage (on power play from Roxy Janzen and Lotzer). Ethan Candalaria tended the Outlaws net, making 50 saves.
Nicholas Fergon was in goal Sunday and recorded 39 saves for Laramie.