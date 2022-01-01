The Laramie Amateur Hockey Club hosted teams from Cheyenne and Jackson at the Laramie Ice & Event Center and some teams traveled to Cheyenne and Douglas during the weekend of Dec. 17-19 to finish the 2021 schedule.
Wyoming Amateur Hockey League games will resume Jan. 7, 2022, statewide.
19U Girls (2-6-0)
The Laramie Outlaws 19U Girls team traveled to Douglas to play the Ice Cats (0-10-0), earning two dominant wins 13-2 and 10-2.
On Dec. 18, Outlaws goals came from Emily Bresnahan (four), Hazel Janzen (four), Tressa Thompson (two) with single tallies by Makenzi Reddon, Emery Punches Mickelson and Lola Lewis. Thompson led the team in assists with three. Annica Fenus, Reddon, Aspen Allred, Lilly Enzi and Lewis each recorded one assist. Kingslea Anderson debuted in net and made six saves for the win.
On Dec. 19, Laramie goals were from Bresnahan (three), Hazel Janzen (two), Lewis (two) with single scores from Roxy Janzen, Thompson, and Mickelson. Haylé Hamilton and Allred earned two assists with Fenus, Reddon, Roxy Janzen, Mickelson and Hazel Janzen recording one each. Lilly Enzi played her first game for Laramie in net, though no saves statistics was available for this game.
14U Bantam (5-5-0)
The Outlaw Bantam team earned two shutout wins over the Cheyenne Capitals White team (0-10-0), winning 6-0 and 7-0.
Laramie goals on Dec. 17 came from Bracen Gruver (two; one was shorthanded and unassisted), Landon Lotzer (two), Erik Jacobson and Carson Moniz (shorthanded and unassisted). Jacobson and Gruver lead the team in assists with two each and Lotzer recorded one.
On Dec. 18, Oscar Dillon and Benjamin Messersmith (one unassisted) lead the scoring with two each. Moniz, Ozzie Lewis and Gruver (unassisted) had one goal each. Moniz led the assists with two, and Otto Lefevre, David Novogrodsky and Lewis each earned one. Kyler Montez recorded his second shutout of the weekend in net making a combined 15 saves during the two games.
12U PeeWee (5-6-1)
The Outlaws PeeWee team played the Jackson Moose Black team (8-6-0) and lost two competitive games 2-1 and 4-1.
On Dec. 17, Laramie’s goal came from Riley Diggins (assist Jackson Borjas). Ethan Candalaria made 33 saves in net.
During the Dec. 18 game, the Outlaws’ goal was from Bois Messersmith (assists Alexandra Hurt and Daniel Macclugage). Nicholas Fergon made 31 saves defending the Laramie net.
10U Squirt (3-9-0)
The Laramie Squirt team traveled to Cheyenne Dec. 18 to play a game against the Capitals (11-3-0) and lost 7-1. The Laramie goal came from Jaret Habel (assist Asa Tank). Callan Thompson made 21 saves in net.