Plainsmen logo

LARAMIE — The Laramie High boys swimmers and divers continued their dominance in the pool lanes and from the 1-meter diving springboard while hosting the Laramie Holiday Invitational, which is a longtime tradition on the schedules for Wyoming teams.

The Plainsmen welcomed seven other top Class 4A and 3A teams from around the state for a pre-invitational on Thursday and a scored invitational on Friday in the LHS Natatorium. The meets also featured girls’ heats from swim clubs.


Tags

comments powered by Disqus