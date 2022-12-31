LARAMIE — The Laramie High boys swimmers and divers continued their dominance in the pool lanes and from the 1-meter diving springboard while hosting the Laramie Holiday Invitational, which is a longtime tradition on the schedules for Wyoming teams.
The Plainsmen welcomed seven other top Class 4A and 3A teams from around the state for a pre-invitational on Thursday and a scored invitational on Friday in the LHS Natatorium. The meets also featured girls’ heats from swim clubs.
The team title came down between two powerhouse programs with host Laramie and 3A Lander. Overall team depth proved to be the difference as LHS tallied 318 points and Lander was runner-up with 289. Lander has won 26 straight 3A state titles, dating back to 1997 and have 29 championships in program history. LHS has 25 state titles as a program, including the last five 4A state championships.
Lander won seven of the 12 events; Laramie had one win, and that came from when Ronan Robinson scored 268.90 points as the only Plainsmen diver. He held off a pair of Cheyenne Central divers with Avery Dalton, who had 253.85 for second and Braxton Cordova, who had 248.45.
The Plainsmen had six runner-up finishes, led by Garrett Rees with two. He finished the 50-yard freestyle in 23.33 and the 200 free in 53.32.
LHS’ Kyle Morton was second in the 200 individual medley in 2:08.14, and Loden Ewers placed second in the 500 free in 5:02.73.
Dallin Taff, Juden Stakes and Josh Liu joined Rees for second in the 200 free relay in 1:35.70. Rees, Aiden Stakes, Morton and Kody Mathill teamed together for runner-up in the 400 free relay in 3:25.75.