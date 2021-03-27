Laramie High did not waiver from going the distance during its national search for a new head football coach.
LHS activities director Ron Wagner announced Friday afternoon the hiring of Paul Ronga for the Plainsmen program.
“Coach Ronga comes to us from New York state where he has over 25 years of teaching and coaching experience,” Wagner said in a news release. “He has been a head coach in the area for eight years and has built some of the most fundamentally sound and successful programs in that area.”
Ronga joins LHS following a year at Walter Panas High in Cortlandt Manor, New York. He coached an all-conference player, four all-league players, the No. 4-ranked wide receiver in the county and had a Golden Dozen player.
“The Laramie High School football program has a proud history with the Deti family serving the community so well,” Ronga said in the news release. “I hope to work hand-in-hand with the assistants, players, administration, community and Mr. Wagner to do all we can to rebuild and restore Laramie High School football and Plainsmen pride.”
Wagner added: “(Ronga) has close, personal connections to Laramie and has a passion and excitement for football that is contagious. His preparation and attention to detail was evident during the hiring process and will serve LHS and the football program well. The hiring committee was very impressed with coach Ronga’s knowledge of the game and his overall history of building winning programs.”
In 2018, Ronga was the Lakeland High (Shrub Oak, New York) head junior varsity football coach, where he set the school’s record for wins in a season at 6-2.
From 2013-16, Ronga was the head varsity coach at Saunders High (Yonkers, New York). He is the longest tenured football coach in Saunders school history, and has the most wins by a head coach in school history. According to the website MaxPreps, Ronga was 16-20 overall at Saunders High with two winning seasons.
He also led the school to its only Playoff Bowl Championships in program history. Ronga additionally spent time as a head coach at Lincoln High in Yonkers (1997) and Iona Grammar School in New Rochelle, New York (1992).
From 2009-12, Ronga was team president and coach for the Corltandt Panthers in Cortlandt Manor. Prior to that stint, Ronga was a varsity assistant coach at Walter Panas from 2007-09. He also served a varsity assistant coach at Haldane High in Cold Spring, New York (1998-2001), Lincoln High (1996-97), and Westlake High School in Thornwood, New York (1993-95).
Ronga played football collegiately at Marist College as a running back and team captain from 1984-88. Ronga also spent one season at Division II Westchester University in 1983. He earned all-league honors twice as a high school running back and linebacker at Iona Preparatory School before playing in the CHSAA All-Star Game in 1982.
Ronga earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from Marist College in 1988, and he earned a master’s degree in physical education from Adelphi University in 1993.
“I would like to thank Mr. Ronald Wagner and the Laramie community for this opportunity,” Ronga said. “I am aware of the challenge ahead of me, and I will do all I can to give back to the community and to Laramie High School. I have been a fan of Wyoming sports for many years, and I respect the excellent sports programs that Laramie High School has under Mr. Wagner.”