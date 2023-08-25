Paulo Mellizo was a toddler the first time he picked up a tennis racket.
The Laramie High junior and No. 1 singles player has been around tennis his whole life and has built an immense respect for the sport. His parents, Carlos and Jennifer Mellizo, spent 14 seasons coaching LHS tennis together.
“They brought me to all of those practices,” Paulo Mellizo said. “They couldn’t just leave me somewhere being that young, so I spent a lot of time running around the high school practices swinging a racket around.”
Those moments as a kid at LHS practices are core memories for Mellizo. He can vividly recall watching the Plainsmen practice and trying to emulate what he saw.
“I remember running around with my headband pretending to be Roger Federer,” Mellizo said.
Despite his early love for tennis, soccer was his sport of choice until he was 12 years old. Soccer helped Mellizo avoid burnout with tennis, and also helped shape his overall athletic ability.
During his childhood, Mellizo spent six years in Spain, where he participated in a local tennis club and was able to learn from a local professional. The language barrier was the most difficult thing for him to adjust to, but he was able to overcome it and is now conversational in Spanish.
Mellizo credits his father as the biggest influence for his tennis career. He appreciates the countless hours his dad spend with him at the court, as well as the advice he gave him.
“It’s been so fun watching him mature as a player and young man,” Carlos Mellizo said. “He’s gotten better at tolerating my suggestions, and I’m getting better at offering him fewer of them. We’re trying to meet somewhere in the middle, and I am proud of him.”
Mellizo is in his third season at LHS and is primarily focused on school, but if the opportunity presented itself to play in college, he would be interested. For now, he’s representing what a LHS tennis player should be.
“A college coach would get a hard worker and an overall strong competitor in Paulo,” Clower said. “He watches tennis on TV and pays attention to what he watches and studies those players. He has a good sense of humor and is a loyal teammate.”
Mellizo plays soccer for LHS in the spring, but during the fall and summer he enjoys participating in United States Tennis Association tournaments in Fort Collins and Denver. He can be found playing purely in the singles division.
Outside of tennis and soccer, Mellizo has stepped away from club play and focuses his time on living the normal life of a high school student.
Over the summer, he participated in the University of Wyoming’s Summer High School Institute. The program brings 66 rising juniors from around the state to UW’s campus, and allows the high school students to experience various field trips and community events.
“That is what I like to call nerd-camp,” Paulo Mellizo said with a laugh. “That’s the sort of thing you aren’t telling your friends about, but you know is a good opportunity.”
Mellizo has played in many meaningful games during his career with the Plainsmen. His freshman year, Mellizo played Cheyenne South’s Nikolas Lock in the consolation bracket of the state tournament at No. 2 singles.
“The guy I faced had beaten me in regionals and another time before that, but I finally beat him in the state tournament that year,” Paulo said. “It felt good to make that statement.”
Competing in the state tournament each of the past two seasons has earned him plenty of respect from his peers across the state.
In Laramie’s match against South earlier this week, Mellizo faced off against senior Andrew Lock at No. 1 singles. Andrew Lock is searching for his second consecutive state title.
Lock beat Mellizo in straight sets during Monday’s dual. Earlier this season, Mellizo referred to Lock as someone that he watches and learns from.
“Against a player like Andrew, you’ve got to hit strategic shots and attack him,” Mellizo said. “The worst thing you can do is try and play defensive, because he’s going to attack.”
In last season’s state tournament, Mellizo played against Powell’s all-state player Cade Queen. Queen beat Mellizo, and later told the Powell Tribune he felt he could compete with the best in the state.
“I know Cade well, and he’s an awesome guy and a great tennis player,” Mellizo said. “Having respect from players of that caliber means everything.”
Mellizo’s biggest area of growth as a player has been his mental toughness. His father had many conversations with him about staying locked-in for as long as it takes and to not take himself out of matches.
Mellizo and LHS tennis will return to action Tuesday on the road against Cheyenne East. The South Regional tournament will be Sept. 15-16 at Cheyenne South.
