CHEYENNE — Laramie wanted to make sure it played its brand of soccer Friday evening.
For most of the Class 4A East Conference semifinal match, that’s what the Plainsmen did. Top-seeded Laramie controlled possession for most of the match and kept the ball on the ground and out of the wind to secure a 2-0 victory over fifth-seeded Thunder Basin and a trip to today’s title game against Sheridan.
“That’s how we play and I felt like the first half the ball was in the air a little too much, so we kind of struggled. And in the second half, especially, the second goal, it was beautiful,” Laramie coach Anne Moore said. “It’s stuff we practice every day and with this wind, it’s the only way you can play.”
Christian Smith’s free kick in the ninth almost gave Laramie an early lead when the ball nearly made its way between Bolts goalie Carl Gray’s hand and the top of the crossbar, but Gray got just enough on the ball to send it over the frame and grant Laramie a corner kick. It was the first of five corner kicks Laramie had in the first half, but it failed to take advantage of them.
Laramie took the lead in the 29th minute when Gage Hepworth was fouled in the penalty area, which led to a Cameron Hoberg penalty kick. Hoberg kept the ball low and put it in the bottom left of the netting to give the Plainsmen the 1-0 advantage.
Going into the wind, the Bolts struggled to push the ball forward in the first half and only tallied five shots and one on goal. The Plainsmen were unfazed going into the wind in the second half, however, and had 13 second half shots with four coming on goal.
“I told the team at halftime – just keep it on the ground. If they don’t have the ball, they can’t do any damage. So if we just move the ball quickly and possess it, they’ll have to chase,” Moore said. “So that’s what we did.”
The game plan was apparent on Laramie’s second goal of the match when Hoberg fed a pass to Smith on the left side of the box. Smith placed his shot just inside the far post for the 2-0 advantage in the 69th.
“That goal was a pure team goal. The combinations we had were crazy. That was probably one of the best goals we’ve had as a team,” Smith said. “We moved the ball around and I saw a run I could make and split the defenders, Cameron played a beautiful ball, and I just placed it in the corner.”
Talon Luckie — who was expected to miss the remainder of the season with a facial injury he suffered two weeks ago — was in goal in the second half for the Plainsmen after being medically cleared to play.
Laramie (14-2) finished with 28 shots, 11 of those were on frame. The Bolts finished with just two shots on goal. Most of the Plainsmen’s attempts came from patterns and combinations.
“Once we actually get the ball down and play as a team, we can be pretty dangerous. A lot of times we’ll try playing forced balls and try dribbling too much,” Smith said. “And if we can play the ball to the ground, we can really possess and make goals like that happen, so I hope we can continue doing that moving forward.”