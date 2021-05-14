The Laramie High soccer teams opened postseason action Thursday at the Class 4A East Regional Championships in Gillette.
The critical first-round elimination games decided if the seasons were extended or not.
The Plainsmen punched their ticket to the state and advanced in the conference tournament with a 3-0 win against Campbell County. The season came to a close for the Lady Plainsmen with a 2-1 loss to Cheyenne East.
The LHS boys (8-5 overall, 7-5 East) entered the regional bracket as the No. 4 seed in the conference against No. 5 Campbell County (3-12, 3-4-0-5). The Plainsmen will next take on No. 1 Thunder Basin (14-0, 12-0) at noon today at Campbell County High. Thunder Basin had a first-round bye and an automatic berth for state.
The Plainsmen got all of their scoring from a hat trick completed by senior center forward Kelton Spiegelberg. He is now the team leader with 11 goals to go with 10 assists. Junior center midfielder Cameron Hoberg had nine goals and five assists entering the postseason.
LHS junior Talon Luckie entered regionals as the third-best goalkeeper in 4A with 69 saves.
The Lady Plainsmen (6-6-1, 6-4-1-1) was the No. 4 seed and East (5-7, 4-7) was the No. 5 seed.
More information from the games was not available before press time for the Boomerang.