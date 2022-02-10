The Laramie High boys swimming and diving team used top-end power and overall team depth while proving its dominance in the Class 4A West Conference.
The Plainsmen powered past the competition last Friday and Saturday to begin the postseason with a decisive regional championship hosted by Natrona County at the Kelly Walsh Community Aquatic Center in Casper.
Laramie tallied 456 team points with Kelly Walsh second at 306, Rock Springs third at 201, Evanston fourth at 178 and Natrona fifth at 41.
The Plainsmen, winners of the last four 4A state championships, began their taper for those who have yet to qualify for state before the conference meet. For the 16 athletes who previously qualified, their period of cutting back training in favor of more rest began after the conference meet.
“It was a very successful day,” Laramie veteran coach Tom Hudson said after Friday’s preliminary heats. “We didn’t get any new qualifiers, but did get some more qualifying times for our cause at state with a few more splashes. It was a strong day with four guys in the finals in every event except for one.
“The kids who tapered dropped tons of time and the rest of the guys fought real hard.”
The Plainsmen won eight of the 12 events during Saturday’s finals, including two of the three relays.
LHS touched the wall first in the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1 minute, 32.53 seconds with the leg order of senior Mace Spiker-Miller, junior Josh Liu, senior Collin Fontana and junior Garrett Rees. LHS also won the final event of the 400 freestyle relay in 3:24.07 with Spiker-Miller, junior Loden Ewers, Fontana and freshman Kody Mathill.
Not only did the Plainsmen win six individual events, but they also swept the top four places in the 200 freestyle and 500 freestyle, the top three places in the 200 individual medley and top two places in diving.
Ewers won the 200 freestyle in 1:52.44 and the 500 freestyle in 5:00.68. Junior Kyle Morton won the 200 individual medley in 2:09.71. Senior Dylan Bressler won diving with 490.10 points after 11 rounds off the 1-meter board.
Spiker-Miller also won the 100 butterfly in 52.39 and Liu won the 100 breaststroke in 1:04.89.
“I am super proud of the guys and their effort. Mace Spiker-Miller was named athlete of the year by the coaches in the 4A West,” said Hudson, who was also voted as conference coach of the year.
“We are looking pretty strong going into the state meet and looking forward to what happens in two weeks.
A last-chance meet, and Senior Night for the Plainsmen, will be Friday at the LHS Natatorium.
The 4A state championships are scheduled for Feb. 18-19 at the Campbell County Aquatic Center in Gillette.