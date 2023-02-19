LARAMIE — It’s a tried-and-true formula for the Laramie High boys swimming and diving team.
A handful of top-end performances for event wins, but mostly a plethora of team depth during Saturday’s finals led the Plainsmen to its sixth consecutive Class 4A state championship and 26th overall for the program.
Much like all winter season, the LHS boys dominated the tallying of team scores for the championship title with 328 points during the finals Saturday at the Campbell County Aquatic Center in Gillette.
It was nearly 100 points ahead of Cheyenne Central, which was runner-up at 234. Sheridan was third at 157.
The Plainsmen won five of the 12 events — three individual titles and two relay championships.
The first LHS win came from senior Garrett Rees, who out-sprinted the field in the fast-paced 50-yard freestyle to clock in at 21.44 seconds. Rock Springs senior John Spicer was second in 21.75.
LHS senior Ronan Robinson won the next event when he claimed the 1-meter springboard diving finals with 491 points after his last three dives and 11 rounds total. He finished above three Central divers who were second through fourth, led by Avery Dalton’s second-place score of 456.10. Central had five divers in the finals.
Robinson left no doubt all season that it was his turn to claim a state title. He was runner-up in 2022 behind then-teammate and two-time state champion Dylan Bressler, who broke the state record as a junior in 2021 with 515.35.
One of the closest races during the finals was the long-distance 500 freestyle won by LHS sophomore Aiden Stakes. He touched the timing pad in 4 minutes, 58.30 seconds to finish just ahead of Sheridan’s Jarrett Thompson (4:58.42). Other LHS swimmers in the event were senior Loden Ewers (fourth, 5:03.72), sophomore Tristan Stakes (sixth, 5:14.32), junior Kevin Montez (seventh, 5:09.70) and senior Coulter Crandall-Hutt (10th, 5:22.94) for additional team points. Crandall-Hutt’s finish didn’t count toward LHS’ team score as the top four from each school do count.
The Plainsmen’s 200 free relay team of sophomore Kody Mathill, freshman Kelan Stakes, senior Josh Liu and Rees won with a northwest sectional qualifying time of 1:29.62. Rock Springs was second in 1:30.62.
LHS put an exclamation point on the meet by winning the final 400 free relay with another sectional qualifying 3:19.03. Plainsmen Aiden Stakes, junior Tanner Lam, Liu and Rees finished ahead of Rock Springs (3:23.84).
Other notable individual performances were from Lam in the 200 free (second, 1:49.04), Rees in the 100 free (second, 48.01), Taff in the 100 breaststroke (second, sectional qualifier 1:00.93), Aiden Stakes in the 200 individual medley (third, 2:03.31) and Mathill in the 100 butterfly (third, 54.92).
The Plainsmen also finished runner-up in the opening 200 medley relay when Kelan Stakes, senior Kyle Morton, Mathill and Liu clocked in at 1:40.83.