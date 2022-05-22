CHEYENNE — In a repeat of last year’s Class 4A state tournament, the Laramie High boys soccer team bounced back from a first-round loss to win two straight and claim the consolation bracket championship.
Just like in their tournament-opening loss to Rock Springs on Thursday, a tightly contested battle with Cheyenne Central went to penalty kicks in Saturday morning’s fifth-place match at Riske Field. This time, however, the Plainsmen came away victorious.
With the scoreboard showing 3-3 after 100 minutes of play, Cameron Hoberg, Landon Whisenant, Karson Busch and Christian Smith found the net on Laramie's first four attempts of the shootout, while the Indians made three of their first four. Sammy Heaney's potential game-winning penalty kick missed wide right, but so did Jackson Cook's final attempt for Central, sealing a 4-3 shootout win for the Plainsmen.
“They kept their composure and played our game,” Laramie coach Anne Moore said. “It's kind of nice to have an opportunity for redemption out there after the first PK shootout. We switched some people around, and I'm just glad they had that opportunity to redeem themselves.”
The early stages of the game foreshadowed a back-and-forth contest in which both teams recovered from one-goal deficits.
Laramie struck first on a penalty kick from Hoberg in the 15th minute, which was set up by a yellow card on Central sophomore Brock Pederson for a handball inside the box on a free kick. Senior midfielder Emiliano Castillo wasted little time evening the score, as he found the net off a corner kick just 33 seconds later.
Central took its first and only lead in the 31st minute on a penalty kick from senior midfielder Jackson Lewis. Laramie senior goalkeeper Talon Luckie made a diving save moments earlier, but was called for a foul as he went to block the follow-up attempt.
Penalty kicks and free kicks were a common theme throughout the match, with each team being called for 20 fouls and two yellow cards.
The senior duo of Hoberg and Whisenant knotted the score at 2-2 heading into the half with a goal in the 37th minute. Hoberg took his defender one-on-one and beat him to the edge, sending a low pass across the box to Whisenant, who buried it in front of the net.
“Getting a few goals I liked, but just the way we moved the ball,” Whisenant said. “We switched the point of attack very well. Our defenders switched it and moved the ball well. It was just a good game offensively. Defensively, we worked our butts off. It was just overall a great team game.”
Following a scoreless second half, Whisenant delivered what appeared to be the game-winning goal eight minutes into extra time, as he fired a shot from 26 yards out into the top left corner of the net. With five minutes remaining, however, Castillo struck again for the equalizer — following up a save on a free kick and sending it just left in the keeper and into the goal to force a shootout.
“When it looked like it was over, it wasn't over,” Central coach Tim Denisson said. “I really appreciated the hard work — and it was hard work, to manufacture pass by pass by pass, and then stay focused and create a finish when you're looking at the clock and it doesn't look hopeful.
“It got pretty dramatic, and I thought these souls stood strong. They'll be able to remember this game for good reasons.”
Winning the consolation bracket was bittersweet for a Plainsmen team that had hopes of taking home a state championship this year, but Moore looked at the bigger picture when reflecting on their 2022 season. She says the seven seniors who ended their careers with a victory have raised the bar for what’s expected from LHS soccer.
“I talked to them about legacy,” Moore said. “We went from when they were freshmen, not even making the state tournament, to coming home with a regular-season championship. That's a full body of work. I think that's harder than showing up for a weekend, to be on the road in adverse conditions.
“To have the season we had, I'm extremely proud of this group. Winning the consolation last year and this year, the younger players have a lot to live up to now.”