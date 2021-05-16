Laramie High junior midfielder Cameron Hoberg netted two goals to help the Plainsmen soccer to shore up the third seed from the East Conference for next week’s state tournament.
The Plainsmen beat Cheyenne East 2-1 with the winning goal from Hoberg, who beat his defender and sent his shot to the far post in the upper 90 with six minutes left in the game. Junior midfielder Christian Smith notched the assist with a short corner from the left side.
LHS (9-6 overall) will open the Class 4A State Soccer Championships against the West No. 2 Jackson (15-2) at 2 p.m. Thursday at Cheyenne East High.
The Broncs lost the West regional championship against Kelly Walsh 2-1 after 80 minutes of regulation, two 10-minute overtime periods and a 2-0 tally in a shootout.
East took the early lead with the first goal in the 38th minute from Kobe Limon with an assist credited to Liam Taylor for a 1-0 lead at halftime.
Hoberg’s equalizer was in the 52nd minute when senior forward Kelton Spiegelberg sent a crossing pass into the 6-yard box for Hoberg’s finish up close.
The Plainsmen outshot the Thunderbirds 23-10, 18-4 on goal.