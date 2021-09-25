The Laramie High football team played its best game of the season so far on the road Friday night in Casper.
The Plainsmen scored the first 10 points against Kelly Walsh at Harry Geldien Stadium and also rallied to put up the last 14 points on the scoreboard. The drawback was the 34 points scored by the Trojans for their 34-24 homecoming win.
“My hat’s to this football team,” LHS coach Paul Ronga said during the KOWB 1290 AM postgame show. “This is the fruition I speak about, this is the project I speak about and this is the mission that we are here for. There was a lot of talk a couple of weeks ago about playing 22 players against Natrona. Well, guess what? We played this game with 23 people and these guys didn’t quit, and they were there from the beginning all the way to the end.
“We just kept coming with no help in terms of sets or in terms of looking for someone to spell someone. Our players played in a yeoman’s effort and emulated the mission I have set out for them, and this is where Laramie football needs to go going forward.”
Laramie (0-5) had a game plan to keep the ball on the ground, run clock and keep the Kelly Walsh (3-2) offense on the sidelines.
It worked for season highs of 165 rushing yards, 147 passing, 312 total and 20 first downs in the game because of several time-consuming long drives.
The Plainsmen defense provided a spark with their first 3-and-out on an opponent’s game-opening drive of the season, and accomplished the feat again on the Trojans’ second drive.
It paid off after a 31-yard punt gave the ball to Laramie at the Kelly Walsh side of the field at the 47-yard line. Nine plays later, running back Pablo Zepeda scored his first career touchdown from 5 yards out and the point-after kick from senior Talon Luckie gave the Plainsmen an early 7-0 lead. Zepeda finished with 44 yards on 16 carries in the game, but unfortunately needed medical attention near the end of the game.
Another drive by Kelly Walsh was stalled when a fumble from Kelly Walsh quarterback Eric Whitley was recovered by LHS senior linebacker Christopher Alvarez.
Laramie then went on a 12-play drive from the end of the first quarter and for big chunk of time in the second quarter, ending with a 37-yard field goal from Luckie and the 10-0 lead with 5:50 left until halftime.
Kelly Walsh, and more specifically running back Cameron Burkett, took control the game for 34 points on the scoreboard.
Burkett rumbled for three touchdowns from 8, 69 and 62 yards, respectively. The 69-yarder was on the first play from scrimmage to start the second half. Burkett finished with 20 runs and 222 of Kelly Walsh’s 273 yards rushing. The Trojans finished with 331 total yards.
In between his long touchdown runs, Kelly Walsh also scored on a 20-yard interception return from defensive end Ayden Adsit when Laramie quarterback Ben Malone was attempting to throw the ball away.
Kelly Walsh increased its lead to 34-10 when quarterback Gibson Sasser found Jordan Jackson for a 38-yard touchdown with 5:36 left in the game.
The Plainsmen responded with a 38-yard kickoff return by all-purpose player Jackson Devine to the Kelly Walsh 43, a 19-yard catch by receiver Adrien Calderon and Devine capping the drive with a 22-yard touchdown catch with 4:16 left.
Zepeda then recovered an onside kick by Luckie to give the Plainsmen the ball at the Kelly Walsh 47. Devine had a 14-yard run on third-and-3 and Calderon later hauled in a 27-yard touchdown catch from a Malone pass. Malone and Devine then hooked up for a 2-point pass and catch for the final score.
But Kelly Walsh ran the 1:06 off the clock when it recovered another onside kick attempt by Laramie to end the game.
Devine was again a workhorse for LHS with a team-high 90 rushing yards on 13 carries and 67 yards on 10 catches. Calderon had three catches for 56 yards, including his first career touchdown catch. Malone was 16 of 28 for 147 yards and passed for his first two career touchdowns.