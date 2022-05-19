With seven seniors in the starting lineup and a knack for coming out on top in close games, the Laramie High boys soccer team feels good about its chances at this week’s Class 4A state tournament.
The Plainsmen finished the regular season atop the East Conference for the first time since 2014, and proceeded to blank Thunder Basin 2-0 in their regional tournament opener before falling to Sheridan 1-0 in the title match. They’ll look to continue their 2022 success this week in Cheyenne, starting 2 p.m. today against Rock Springs at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
With just three wins separating Laramie (14-3, 11-1 in 4A East) from a state championship, LHS coach Anne Moore says the chemistry and versatility of her team gives them a shot.
“Just playing together,” Moore said. “We aren't relying on one person to get the job done for us. We've had people in the midfield, up top, out wide, all of them are scoring goals and defending. It's definitely been a team effort this year.
“There are 11 players out there on the field, and you can't just rely on one or two players. We have a really complete team that works well together, and they're very competitive about refusing to lose and battling to the end.”
Today’s matchup will feature unfamiliar opponents, with Laramie’s only games against West Conference teams coming early in the season against Star Valley, Green River and Evanston. Star Valley, which will open the tournament on the other side of the bracket against Sheridan, is the only team of these three to reach state.
Moore expects some familiarity, however, in style of play. She expects Rock Springs (11-6, 7-5 in 4A West) “to be pretty similar to Sheridan” in terms of physicality and defensive ability.
“It's just exciting, because you have teams from all over the state that come together,” Moore said. “It's new competition. Within your conference, you can play teams up to three times, depending on how the regional schedule works out. It's nice just to get a different taste of what's going on in the west side of the state.
“With everyone being in one (place) with the boys and the girls, it's just a fun environment. At the end of the year, you just want to keep playing — especially if you're a senior.”
Defense has been a driving force in the Plainsmen’s success this year, and it continues to be a source of optimism heading into this week’s games. They've allowed one goal or less in 10 of their past 11 games, with their nine goals allowed in 4A East play marking a conference-low.
“Our defense has really come together,” Moore said. “We have two seniors that play in the middle, then we have a freshman, Kai Boyer, who has really had to step in. He's really grown throughout the season, as well as Sam Kaiser, who's on the other side. They are young — one's a sophomore and one's a freshman — but they've gotten stronger, just physically, battling for 50-50 balls.
“Then Landon Smith is our center back. He's normally an attacker, but we've had him back on defense because of his size and ability to build the attack out of the back. He's kind of been our anchor, and Talon Luckie in goal is huge. He's one of the best players in the state, and he comes up with huge, big-time saves when he needs to. He's a great leader in the back, as well.”
While it’s been a team effort for Laramie to reach state, there’s also no denying this push has been led by the veterans of the group.
The Plainsmen’s senior leaders were a part of a team that reached the state tournament last year. And after suffering a blowout loss at the hands of eventual state champion Jackson Hole in their opener, they rallied to win the consolation bracket with victories over Evanston and Cheyenne East.
This time around, they have even higher hopes for themselves.
“That experience definitely has given them a taste,” Moore said. “This year, they're in it to win it.”