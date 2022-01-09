LARAMIE — At first it was the inside game, then it transitioned to knocking down shots from long distance during the season’s first home game for the Laramie High boys basketball team.
The Plainsmen relied on three seniors — Trey Enzi, Diego Medina and Jackson Devine — for a 59-58 win against Windsor, Colorado Saturday during the second game of a doubleheader to finish the Taco John’s Invitational at the LHS main gym.
Laramie (7-2) led 53-48 with a little under two minutes left in the game before the Wizards made it much more interesting with a pair of 3-pointers in the closing seconds before time ran out.
Enzi was an early presence in the paint with eight of his team-high 17 points in the first quarter to help Laramie to a 12-4 advantage at the end of the first quarter.
“That was a crazy win. (Windsor) was perfectly matched up with us, a really good team, were all together and have good chemistry,” Enzi said. “Our chemistry finally came out and we connected to come out with the win.”
Medina, wearing a face shield after breaking his nose during a game on Friday, heated up in the second half by scoring all of his 16 points in third and fourth quarters. He had back-to-back treys in the third period and added a third early in the fourth.
“That’s a really good basketball team we beat and we played well,” third-year Plainsmen coach Jim Shaffer said. “It was a great team win and I can’t think of anybody taking a really bad shot with really unselfish basketball and finding the open guy.
“When (Windsor) started collapsing on our post we kicked it out and knocked down some 3’s. I was unselfish team basketball.”
Windsor (5-4) rallied in the second quarter to double up Laramie with a 14-7 advantage to trim the Plainsmen’s lead to 19-18 at the break. The Wizards then took a 35-33 lead at the end of the third period after David Hageman hit a 3-pointer with 8 seconds left.
Hageman led Windsor with a game-high 26 points, but he could’ve had much more if not for the defensive effort of Devine.
“(Hageman) had 26, but I thought we defended the heck out of him and Jackson Devine was really good on him,” Shaffer said. “He is the hardest-working kid I’ve ever coached. You don’t have to ask him to play hard and if you asked him to run through a wall, he would probably try to run through the wall. That’s just the kind of kid he is, works hard and is the best defensive player we have.
“All three of our seniors: Trey, Diego and Jackson were special (Saturday).”
Devine added 11 points, while Neil Summers chipped in with nine points.