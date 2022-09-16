Laramie High junior quarterback Ben Malone, right, takes aim for a pass attempt to senior receiver Mason Branch in the third quarter of a game against Campbell County on Sept. 2, 2022, at Deti Stadium.
LARAMIE — This week’s trip will be much shorter for the Laramie High football team as it hits the road for the second away game of the season.
The Class 4A schedule has the Plainsmen going against the other remaining undefeated team in as many weeks when Laramie treks over the hill to take on Cheyenne East at 6 p.m. today at Okie Blanchard Stadium.
Last week, Laramie (0-3) traveled to Sheridan and not much went in favor of the Plainsmen from the start in a 55-6 loss to the defending state champion Broncs (3-0). The Thunderbirds (3-0) also are turning heads so far this season.
“Once again it’s another powerhouse, and if not, the best team in the league,” said LHS coach Paul Ronga about East. “It’s a team that I think everyone is expecting to see in the championship game in the finals at UW going against a team we just played last week. So, it’s a 1-2 (scheduling) wallop for us during these two weeks.
“We are looking to put out a better performance than we did last Friday. That trip took a lot out of us with the game beginning in a torrential downpour, we fell behind early and it just snowballed from there.”
The depth chart released earlier this week is similar to last week’s for the Plainsmen with several key players still out with injury in seniors Mahlon Morris, Jessie Cruz and Reese McIntyre, who were three of the four co-captains to start the season. Ronga said LHS also could be without senior Jeremy Sanchez, who started last week at strong safety.
The focus during practice this week for the Plainsmen was adjusting and improving, mostly on their side of the line of scrimmage.
“We need to take a look at what we can do and what we can execute on the field from all three phases,” Ronga said. “We’ve had some glaring issues and mistakes, and we are looking at those by constantly adjusting and changing to give our players better opportunities.
“We have some players who are extremely athletic and can perform. The goal now is to allow that to happen. When we are going against the opponents we have right now, it is extremely difficult. But we have to hold up our part of the bargain.”
The opponent
East advanced to the 4A semifinals last season before losing 55-34 to eventual runner-up Rock Springs.
The T-Birds, which last won a state title in 2020, started this season with a home win against Campbell County 47-28 on Aug. 26, a road win at Natrona County 33-7 on Sept. 2 and a victory on the road in a shootout at Thunder Basin 52-42 last week.
“(East) is the best I’ve seen in my two years here,” Ronga said. “They are hitting on all eight cylinders and there’s no flaws anywhere. They just have it all working, and hat’s off to them and the program with how they got to this point of dominating the league this year.
“No doubt about it, our hands are full again. We will give our best effort to improve upon where we were a week ago.”
David Watson is the WyoSports assistant editor. He can be reached at dwatson@wyosports.net or 307-755-3327. Follow him on Twitter at @dwatsonsports.