The Laramie High football team started the season with a 29-0 road loss to Natrona County on Friday night in Casper.
The Plainsmen defense nearly forced a three-and-out against the Mustangs to start the game, but a neutral zone infraction by LHS kept the Natrona’s opening drive alive.
The Mustangs were able to move the ball close to the Plainsmen’s goal line, but Laramie had an impressive defensive stand to force a field goal attempt by Rogan Potter, who missed the 32-yard kick wide right.
Struggles for Laramie’s offense were present all night against to start the season. The Plainsmen’s first play resulted in a loss, and an illegal substitution penalty was declined by the Mustangs. On the next play, senior Porter Trabing lost a fumble that was recovered by Natrona’s defense.
A few pays later, Natrona scored on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Trig Berens to Rogan Potter. A special teams penalty moved the Mustangs closer, and Potter made the extra-point attempt to give the Mustangs a 7-0 lead.
Later in the first quarter, Potter missed his second field goal of the game. LHS accumulated zero first downs and had negative total yardage as an offense through the first 15 minutes of the game.
In the second quarter, the Plainsmen were unable to capitalize on the missed field goal and punted after a three-and-out. Natrona’s first drive in the second quarter quickly progressed to the red zone, but Laramie was able to force a turnover on downs.
Natrona County moved the ball well in the first half and had 164 yards of offense midway through the second quarter, but had just seven points to show for it. LHS was able to pick up a first down on its next drive, but the momentum stalled with another punt.
Defense was at the forefront for both teams for the remainder of the first half. Junior Max Alexander forced the first turnover of the season for the Plainsmen defense with an interception with just over a minute to play in the first half.
Alexander used his leaping ability to climb over a Natrona wide receiver and bring the ball down.
The Plainsmen started with the ball in the second half trailing the Mustangs 7-0. On Laramie’s opening drive of the third quarter, a bad snap on a punt sailed over the punter’s head and through the back of the end zone for a safety, giving Natrona a 9-0 lead.
Natrona was able to keep the momentum going on its next drive. With Berens back at quarterback, he connected with Potter for a 13-yard touchdown and extra point to cap off an eight-play, 63-yard drive. The score gave the Mustangs a 16-0 lead.
On the final two plays of the third quarter, Plainsmen senior Kyler Roberts shot past the Natrona offensive line and made a pair of highlight-reel tackles to force a Mustangs punt.
On the first play from scrimmage of the fourth quarter, Laramie fumbled in their own territory and Natrona County recovered. The Mustangs later added three points on a 41-yard field goal by Potter to make the score 19-0 Mustangs.
Later in the fourth, Laramie turned the ball over on downs and the Natrona offense took over at midfield. The Mustangs took advantage with another Potter field goal to go up 22-0 midway through the quarter.
Early in Laramie’s next drive, Frude was intercepted on a pass deep down the right sideline by Potter. Working with a short field, Natrona County punched the ball into the endzone on a handoff up the middle by senior Aydan Fuller to take a commanding 29-0 lead.
Natrona’s 29-point lead held on the rest of the way. It was the Mustangs’ 19th consecutive win over Laramie, a streak that dates back to 2001.
Laramie (0-1) will return to action with another road matchup next weekend. The Plainsmen will play Campbell County (0-1) at 6 p.m. Friday in Gillette.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters