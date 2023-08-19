Fans got their first look at this year’s Laramie High football team this weekend, as the Plainsmen hosted their annual scrimmage Friday night at old Deti Stadium on Reynolds Street.

Players were still in practice jerseys for the game, but a team of eleven referees helped create a game-like atmosphere for the Plainsmen. LHS coach Paul Ronga, who’s going into his third season, has been planning the event since July.


Austin Edmonds covers Laramie High, University of Wyoming and community athletics for WyoSports. He can be reached at aedmonds@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @_austinedmonds.

