Fans got their first look at this year’s Laramie High football team this weekend, as the Plainsmen hosted their annual scrimmage Friday night at old Deti Stadium on Reynolds Street.
Players were still in practice jerseys for the game, but a team of eleven referees helped create a game-like atmosphere for the Plainsmen. LHS coach Paul Ronga, who’s going into his third season, has been planning the event since July.
“I made a call to get the lines on the field done,” Ronga said. “I wasn’t expecting the facility to be so vacant, but we adjusted and found a way to make it happen. I made six trips between the school, my house and here to bring everything we needed.”
Overall, the defense got the better of the offense for both the Maroon and White teams. Running backs Dakota Ledford and Porter Trabing were the workhorses of the night as both teams’ offenses operated primarily on the ground.
Ronga made it a point to pair each roster with half starters and half reserves. He admitted the defensive players always have a slight advantage in a scrimmage scenario, because they’ve scouted the offense all week.
“I discovered Dakota on the second day of camp buried in a mix of about 20 receivers,” Ronga said. “ I told him he was going to waste his entire season at wide receiver, and putting him at running back has probably been the best thing we’ve seen this camp.”
The Maroon and White teams took the field together and were welcomed by cheers from the roughly 100 fans in attendance. Maroon acted as the home team, while the White team was the visitor.
White’s quarterback, Fisher Frude, was also the team’s place-kicker for the opening kickoff. He has prior kicking experience for the Plainsmen after serving as the team’s punter last season.
Maroon started sophomore A.J Sidoreus at quarterback. White’s defense suffocated Maroon on the first drive of the scrimmage, forcing a tackle for loss, nearly intercepting a pass and forcing an offensive penalty.
White’s offense had a slightly better start to the game. Three consecutive runs to start the drive resulted in a first down from Trabing.
After a series of competitive plays by Maroon’s defense, Frude beat the defense over the top for the first touchdown of the game. He also converted the extra point to give White a 7-0 lead.
“I saw the safety roll up and vacate his spot,” Frude said. “So I knew the post would be open right when he was.”
Maroon avoided a three-and-out on its second drive with a combination of the quick passes and running the football. Later in the drive, A bad snap over the head of Sidoreus in the red zone was blown dead by Ronga to keep Maroon’s drive alive.
Back-to-back penalties by Maroon on fourth-and-goal pushed them back to the 15-yard line before Sidoreus was sacked to force a turnover on downs. Next, Ronga called on the second team defense for Maroon to defend against White’s starters.
White attempted to attack on the ground, but went three-and-out before punting.
Offense remained quiet for the next series by Maroon before an intermission at midfield. Travis Deti, the grandson of legendary LHS coach John R. Deti, talked to the team on the 50-yard line during the break. Deti told the team to, “have the time of your lives,” while playing Plainsmen football.
White opened the second half of the game on offense on Maroon’s side of the field. The opening play was fumbled and quickly recovered by White.
Ledford is also one of the top returning defensive players for the Plainsmen. He was a mainstay on the Plainsmen defensive line a season ago.
Ledford admitted the defense could recognize some of the offense’s plays, and the offense cut out the majority of audibles during the scrimmage.
“(The defense) played so well,” Ledford said. “We are learning the playbook, and tonight we executed all of our new plays. Players have to know their job, or it’s going to get messed up.”
One play later, Frude was intercepted deep over the middle. Junior Max Alexander took over at quarterback for Maroon, and the team scored one play later on a handoff up the middle to make the score 7-7.
“Personally, I didn’t do that well today,” Frude said. “I missed a could of throws, but I was still encouraged by seeing the holes open up for our run game and what I saw out of the receivers.”
Ronga kept the Maroon offense on the field for the two-point conversion, but the pass was intercepted by senior Bodie Livingston, who would have likely returned it for a score if the play hadn’t been blown dead.
During the next series, sophomore M.J. Peterson took a shot to the head and was down for a brief moment before walking off under his own power.
“The concussion caps have been a godsend,” Ronga said. “We thankfully haven’t had one concussion since we got them.”
Ronga shifted the format of the scrimmage, putting both offenses in red-zone situations. Both defenses continued to control the line of scrimmage, and only small gains were made by either side.
“We were looking to get a fire lit inside our guys and get that burn deep in their belly,” Ronga said. “Get them to value defense, value tackling, value gang-tackling and to value those situations that opponents have put us in and we failed at.”
The scrimmage was the first game played by LHS at the old Deti Stadium in eight years, a homage to John R. Deti, who was the son of former LHS coach John E. Deti. The Deti’s oversaw Plainsmen football from 1944-2002, according to wyoming-football.com.
The team’s goal for the season is to finish with a winning record. The last time the Plainsmen finished the season over .500 was under John R. Deti in 2000.
The Plainsmen will open the season at Natrona County at 7 p.m. Aug. 25 in Casper. LHS’ home-opener will be at 6 p.m. Sept. 8 against Sheridan at Deti Stadium.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters