The 16-time Wyoming Class 4A state champion Laramie football program will have its senior night Friday at 6 p.m. against No. 1-ranked Cheyenne East.
Senior night is normally the last home game of the season and represents the graduating players final hurrah on their home field. It was moved to earlier in the season due to how nasty the Wyoming weather can get in late autumn.
The change of date for senior night gives relatives the chance to travel to Laramie while the weather is manageable. The night will consist of Laramie’s 11-man senior class consisting of: Porter Trabing, Ryken Cherry, Dakota Ledford, Kyler Roberts, Cutter Trabing, Bodie Livingston, Samuel Keith, Andrew Cole, Kayden Reney, Levi Crane and Jaysen Wood.
“Seniors will line up in the end zone and be escorted by their parents and guardians and there is a rose given,” LHS head coach Paul Ronga said. “They will walk through a procession of players and cheerleaders and the announcer will announce them and they will have their picture taken. Our community seems to like the way we do senior night.
As a result, pregame warmups will start 30-minutes earlier than the normal 5 p.m. The senior night ceremony will start at 5:15 p.m.
Laramie (0-3) is coming into the game after a 58-7 loss against No. 2 Sheridan where the only positive was that the Plainsmen offense scored its first points of the season. Junior quarterback Fisher Frude connected with junior wide receiver Max Alexander on a 3-yard completion for the score.
The moment was a career first for both Frude as a passer, Alexander as a wide receiver. The two will look to build off the performance against East as the touchdown was a step up from Alexander’s 88-yard game against Campbell County on Sept. 1.
“He was a top-6 hurdler in the state,” Ronga said. “That exhibits a certain type of skill. It takes a different type of athlete to exceed in that. He also excels on the basketball court and saw playing time as a freshman on varsity. He’s also just as important defensively and on special teams for us.”
Frude had moments against Sheridan where his confidence was apparent, and the offense moved down the field before a turnover caused him to lose it and the game got away from LHS. Frude has been put through the ringer so far facing the classification’s number one, two, four and five teams so far this season in his first four career starts.
“He’s starting to mature and grow into the role,” Ronga said. “There are those moments of lapses and we are looking to get him more comfortable and in more of a rhythm. A lot of that falls on who’s in front of him. Most notably, the offensive line being able to give Fisher the opportunities to get into rhythm.
“He needs to be able to show what he’s capable of because he’s one of the best athletes in the school. We will continue to work on getting him those chances.”
Earlier in the season, Laramie lost its starting center in junior Jamison Bade to a torn MCL. This week, they found out it will be without starting right tackle junior Dealyn Robinson. Robinson has not been diagnosed but is suffering from concussion like symptoms according to Ronga.
“He has been a stalwart on the line since day one even seeing some time as a sophomore,” Ronga said. “So, this is a hit to us and a major point of concern.”
Ronga spoke to WyoSports after the game against Sheridan and mentioned he thought his team faced initial intimidation against the Broncs. The game got away from the Plainsmen early, but they did compete closer in the second half of the game.
“When you face a team like Sheridan who hasn’t lost in years and is on a 20-plus game winning streak, that is intimidating,” Ronga said. “We haven’t had success against them going back for a couple of decades. So, we got that out of our system and it’s easier the second time around. We’ve gone through the process of seeing the best. Now, we can be a little more established with what we do.”
After reviewing the tape against Sheridan, Ronga and his staff decided the top priority for practice this week needed to be shoring up coverages and tackling. They anticipate a high-octane air raid from the Thunderbirds expecting north of 50 pass attempts.
“Missing opportunities only accentuates the problem and makes things worse for you,” Ronga said. “You’ve seen that from everyone East has played through their first three games.”
For Laramie, the team speed of East (3-0) stands out on tape and is a point of focus. Once East’s offensive gets rolling it has been difficult to stop them so far this season.
Despite the tough matchup, LHS’s team morale remains in a good place. Practice attendance has never been as high as it is at this point in the season during any previous season under Ronga.
“Being able to practice with a full staff of people has really kept the energy level up and the excitement is still there,” the coach said. “We’re in a good place and we know we have the entire second half of the season ahead of us.
