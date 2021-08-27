One simple word — build — is branded on everything and visible everywhere for a constant reminder of this season’s theme for Laramie High football.
It was 3 p.m. straight up on the clock Wednesday when new head coach Paul Ronga pulled into the school’s parking lot for a 3:30 practice. He did a quick check inside an equipment shack at the north end of the alternate practice field and set up his “office,” a carry-on with wheels, on the west sideline.
Ronga then causally walked over and before a question was asked, took the initiative.
Without hesitation, he started talking about the start of a culture change he and his staff have been working on since he was hired in March. It’s a new direction that shifted into a higher gear of intensity especially during the last five weeks since he arrived in the Gem City of the Plains from near the Hudson River just north of the Big Apple in New York.
“The theme for Laramie football this year is to ‘build,’” Ronga said. “We are looking to build the program from the bottom up by trying to get our community involved, the administration involved and the students inside the school involved and more excited about football, and looking to play football going forward.
“And for the players themselves, getting them motivated and excited to be a part of this program. So, our motto and how we always break our huddles and break down our practices is to say ‘build.’”
Some of the aspects Ronga, with 46 years of being a player and coach, used to describe himself were: a bit of the old and in-step with the new; a role model; a life teacher more than a coach; a person who preaches, then delivers with showing by example; and a better person because of football with a desire to give it back to the kids.
The first page of the first chapter for Ronga’s brand of football begins at 6 tonight when the Plainsmen begin the season with a home contest against longtime perennial Class 4A power Sheridan at Deti Stadium.
And nearly everything about the Plainsmen will have a new look, including new uniforms and a helmet design with the word “build” on the back.
Ronga also used another simple word to describe his style of football.
“(It’s) uniform across the board, which is ‘aggressive’ — just being aggressive in all three phases of the ball; offensively, defensively and in special teams,” he said. “We are multiple in everything we do and really have no rhyme or reason, we just attack. We take a look at our players and their skill level with what they can or cannot do and try to extenuate that.
“One of the things I’ve been trying to do since I’ve come to this program is to try to make Laramie players more aggressive and bring a little bit of that New York mentality to it, and they are adapting to it.”
The Plainsmen were 2-8 last season, ending with a 49-7 playoff quarterfinal loss to eventual 4A state champion Cheyenne East.
Laramie opens this season with 75 players in the program, fairly even throughout with 14 seniors, 17 juniors, 19 sophomores and 25 freshmen. Ronga said there were about eight seniors from the spring to count on coming back before “word of mouth got out there, there’s been an excitement and a little buzz about the program,” he said. “Some of the seniors who played in middle school or their freshmen years and walked away from the program are now back.”
The last time Laramie experienced a winning season was 2000 when the Plainsmen went 9-1, losing the championship game 28-7 to Campbell County, which was one of the top teams in the state at the time when Gillette had one high school.
That was the third to last season for legendary coach John R. Deti (1977-2002; 157-79 record), who continued the family legacy from his father John E. Deti (1944-1976; 203-78-7 record, including 34 straight wins from 1959-63), who built Laramie into a historical power program. The father-and-son duo guided the Plainsmen for 58 years, and to all of the program’s 16 state championships with the last title in 1994.
Since 2003, the Plainsmen have had six head coaches in 18 years and a combined record of 38-131.
“We were just speaking about John Deti (Sr. and Jr.) earlier and what (they) did for Laramie football and the stadium that is named after (them),” Ronga said. “One of the first things I did when I got to this program was to let the players know the name of the stadium they are playing in and why. Laramie has a proud history and we want to build upon that. Our first goal was to understand the potential of the foundation is here, but it needs to be built.”
FOCUSING ON SHERIDAN
The Sheridan Broncs were 7-4 last season, advancing to the playoff semifinals before losing 31-21 to Cheyenne East.
Sheridan has 27 state titles in program history with its most recent rise to becoming a dominant team in Wyoming starting in 2007 when Don Julian became its head coach. His teams went 102-22 during his tenure from 2007-17 with five state championships, including a perfect 12-0 season in his final year.
Jeff Mowry picked up where Julian left off to go 9-3 in 2018, 11-1 with a state title in 2019 and 7-4 last season.
“When the schedule came out, Sheridan was there and they’ve been on our radar from Day One and the film we’ve watched has been the Sheridan film,” Ronga said. “Our scouting reports and scouting cards and everything we’ve done is all based on Sheridan. Any play we’ve run has been against a Sheridan defense.
“Of course, (Sheridan) is one of the best of the best, a power team and has a heavy-duty roster all across the board. I totally respect everything they’ve done and accomplished. (It) will be quite an opponent.”