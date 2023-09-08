The Laramie High boys golf program has won one state championship since its debut in 1961.

That win came 50 years ago, on a Saturday in October 1973. The team consisted of Roger Sheaffer, Doug Baker, Dan Reeves, Dick Cuthbertson, Steve Keck, Karl Smith and Kenny Miller. The team was coached by Wyoming Coaches Association hall of fame inductee Jack C. Allen.


