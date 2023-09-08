The Laramie High boys golf program has won one state championship since its debut in 1961.
That win came 50 years ago, on a Saturday in October 1973. The team consisted of Roger Sheaffer, Doug Baker, Dan Reeves, Dick Cuthbertson, Steve Keck, Karl Smith and Kenny Miller. The team was coached by Wyoming Coaches Association hall of fame inductee Jack C. Allen.
Allen was a coach at LHS from 1966-1982. He won the WCA golf coach of the year award in 1979.
“We were truly a team and loved to compete amongst ourselves and the other teams around the state,” Sheaffer said in a news release. “Now, our games have probably declined a bit, but our desire to get together and celebrate has not.”
When the Plainsmen won the championship, their top-5 golfers were Sheaffer who shot 150 over two days, Reeves at 160, Cuthbertson at 162, Baker at 165 and Keck at 184. The top-4 scores scores were counted toward team standings.
Keck’s total didn’t count in the final score. Lander dropped out of the tournament because it only had three golfers.
Kelly Walsh, which opened it’s doors in 1965, led Laramie by three strokes entering the final 18 holes, but LHS surged on day two and beat the Trojans by seven strokes.
Casper Natrona, who would later become Natrona County High, finished third at 650. The two Casper high schools had won the previous five state championships.
Schaeffer was tied for the overall lead at the end of regulation play with two former Kelly Walsh golfers, Mark Cheesbrough and Mark Esau. He would go on to finish third overall after a playoff, with Cheesbrough finishing first and Esau finishing second.
Rounding out the tournament, Cheyenne East had a team score of 670, Gillette 682, Cheyenne Central 688, Cody 701, Sheridan 708, Riverton 710 and Rock Springs 755.
This LHS golf team had been together since junior high without a newcomer, according to Sheaffer. The team won its first tournament when Sheaffer and Cuthbertson were sophomores.
The team went on to finish seventh at the state tournament that season, but Sheaffer identified that moment as when the team knew it was capable of winning it all.
Teammates traveled back to Laramie from California, New York, Tennessee and Arizona on Thursday to play a round at Jacoby Golf Course. They will also attend this weekend’s University of Wyoming football game against Portland State at War Memorial Stadium.
This is the second time the team has reunited back in Laramie, with the first coming in 1993.
Despite rising health issues, the former LHS golfers feel fortunate enough to still be able to play the game they love. They want to inspire others by demonstrating that golf is a game you can play for a lifetime.
Sheaffer also stated that a state championship doesn’t “just happen.” The 1973 Plainsmen golfers use their state win as the driving force to get together after so many years.
Sheaffer and his former teammates hope current and future LHS golfers will read their story and be inspired by their love of the game, how to be a cohesive team, and to dream of winning a state championship.
Sheaffer believes golf may be a sport of individuals, but togetherness is what brings titles. The 1973 team took pride in knowing each teammate was as competitive as the last.
The win remains a glaring sense of pride for the members of the team. They brand themselves as a very close-knit group that has seen success through their love of golf.
The former Plainsmen also see it as unfortunate that the Plainsmen have been unable to capture another championship, but know anything is possible, because they once lived it themselves.
“It not only takes talent, but also desire, hard work, a little luck and the expectation of winning,” Sheaffer said. “If you don’t expect it, then it probably won’t happen.”
