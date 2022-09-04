Laramie junior Dominic Eberle placed fifth at the Wyoming Invitational on Saturday at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne. Eberle ran the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 33.5 seconds. The Plainsmen won the meet with 86 points, putting two runners in the top 10.
Laramie junior Addison Forry placed 12th at the Wyoming Invitational on Saturday morning at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne. Forry finished the 5-kilometer race in 20 minutes, 14.7 seconds. The Lady Plainsmen were ninth in the 23-team field.
Laramie senior Meyer Smith, center, placed eighth at the Wyoming Invitational on Saturday at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne. Smith ran the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 51 seconds. The Plainsmen won the meet with 86 points, putting two runners in the top 10.
Laramie junior Dominic Eberle placed fifth at the Wyoming Invitational on Saturday at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne. Eberle ran the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 33.5 seconds. The Plainsmen won the meet with 86 points, putting two runners in the top 10.
Jeremiah Johnke/WyoSports
Laramie junior Addison Forry placed 12th at the Wyoming Invitational on Saturday morning at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne. Forry finished the 5-kilometer race in 20 minutes, 14.7 seconds. The Lady Plainsmen were ninth in the 23-team field.
Laramie senior Meyer Smith, center, placed eighth at the Wyoming Invitational on Saturday at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne. Smith ran the 5-kilometer course in 16 minutes, 51 seconds. The Plainsmen won the meet with 86 points, putting two runners in the top 10.
LARAMIE — The Laramie High boys proved they are the top long-distance running team in the region at the large Wyoming Invitational.
The high school races Saturday morning on a 5-kilometer course at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne featured packed fields with 24 boys teams and 23 for the girls from around Wyoming and Colorado.
The LHS boys had a low of 86 points. Cheyenne Central was second at 115 and Niwot was third at 121.
The Plainsmen placed two runners inside the top 10 in a field that had 222 runners. Junior Dominic Eberle was fifth in 16 minutes, 33.5 seconds and senior Meyer Smith was eighth in 16:51.0. Resurrection Christian sophomore Jackson Fagerlin won in 16:17.1.
The three Plainsmen were senior Cooper Kaligis (18th, 17:13.5), sophomore Gideon Moore (26th, 17:26.7) and senior Nathan Martin (29th, 17:31.8).
The Lady Plainsmen were ninth with 263 points. Dakota Ridge won with 116, Central was runner-up at 138 and Natrona County was third with 146.
Junior Addison Forry led the LHS girls when she finished 12th in 20:14.7. Liberty Common junior Isabel Allori won in 17:20.2. There were 234 student-athletes in the girls race.
The next two Lady Plainsmen runners were junior Leah Schabron (26th, 21:01.3) and freshman Libbie Roesler (33rd, 21:19.4).
Up next for the Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen will be next Saturday at the Chief Nation Invitationals hosted by Wyoming Indian High in Ethete. The races will also serve as an early state preview at the same venue for the culminating state championships on Oct. 22.