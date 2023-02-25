CASPER — The difference between winning and losing in wrestling is often a matter of timing and space.
Windows for moves are rarely open long.
Laramie sophomore Avianca Guzman was reminded of that in the 105-pound state championship bout Friday of the Wyoming High School Activities Association’s inaugural girls state wrestling tournament at the Wyoming Center.
There was a brief moment in the waning seconds of Guzman’s bout with Wind River’s Molly Barnhoft that it looked like Guzman was in position to level the score with an escape, or pull ahead with a reversal.
Barnhoft countered Guzman’s movement, resulting Guzman turning her back to the mat with Bancroft on top of her.
There was just enough time remaining on the clock for Barnhoft to secure the pin in 5 minutes, 57 seconds.
“(Guzman) got up to her feet, was circling and threw a leg in, but her head was down and the girl grabbed it and got her on her back,” Laramie coach Stuart Brinkman said. “She wrestled a really tough match, and wrestled a really good tournament.”
After a scoreless opening period, Guzman chose to start the second frame on the top of the referee’s position. It was an easy choice for a grappler who excels at turns the way Guzman does.
Guzman got her legs in and repeatedly drove Barnhoft’s face into the mat as she worked to turn Barnhoft with a power half. Guzman was able to turn Barnhoft, but could never get enough back exposure to start a count for potential near-fall points.
“Not getting that turn made me mad, but that’s the way it goes,” Guzman said.
Guzman was called for an illegal headlock with 43 seconds remaining in the second period, putting Barnhoft up 1-0.
“They said she touched her hands together really quickly when she had the girl in a front headlock without an arm to go with it,” Brinkman said. “We were arguing it, but there’s really nothing we could do about it. She barely tapped her hands together, and they called that.”
That’s how the score remained until the late flurry in the final seconds.
The Lady Plainsmen finished 30th in the team standings with 26.5 points. Star Valley claimed the team title with 184 points.
BOYS
Two-time state runner-up Dakota Ledford (145 pounds) was the only Laramie boys to advance to the semis. He lost a 10-8 decision to Star Valley senior Joseph Naef.
Ledford held a 6-2 lead in the second period thanks to three reversals. Naef tallied a reversal of his own, followed by a three-point near-fall to pull ahead 7-6. Ledford scored his fourth reversal of the bout to go up 8-7 before Naef rallied.
“That was a really scrambly match,” Brinkman said. “(Naef) is pretty rolly, and caught us on our back a couple times.
“Dakota is still a good wrestler and a good kid, and he should be able to bounce back.”