LARAMIE — The Laramie High tennis teams had many top results during the South Regional Tennis Tournament, and proved it will be a force to be reckoned with at several spots for next week’s state tournament.
The Plainsmen and Lady Plainsmen placed second in the eight-team field Friday and Saturday in Rock Springs.
The LHS boys tallied 43 points with Green River winning the conference title with 54. Cheyenne Central was third at 38. The LHS girls had 45 points with the Central girls winning at 64 and Rock Springs third at 29.
Seeding for the regional tourney was based on records in conference play during the regular season. The regional action will determine seeding for next week’s state tournament Thursday through Saturday at several venues in Gillette.
Two Lady Plainsmen doubles teams went 3-0 to secure the top seeds from the South.
At No. 1 doubles, senior Ruby Dorrell and junior Morgan Moore won their regional title match 6-4, 6-0 against the Central tandem of Tyler and Dereemer (first names unavailable). The 6-4 first set was the closest for the LHS duo during the two days with four at 6-0 and one at 6-1.
At No. 3 doubles, LHS freshmen Peyton Thorburn and Ava Wallhead cruised through the first two matches, then had more work to do in the title match. The LHS tandem beat Central’s Osterland and Kirkbride 6-4, 5-7, 6-3.
Two other LHS girls spots advanced to the regional final, and finished second. At No. 2 doubles, sophomore Makeda Proctor and freshman Chloe Wallhead also cruised through two matches before losing to Central’s Shoemaker and Flowers 3-6, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 singles, sophomore Hannah Peterson battled her way to the final before losing to Central’s Haly Mathis-Breitkopf 6-0, 6-0.
The Plainsmen put together one first-place finish, one for second and two for third.
At No. 3 doubles, juniors Ryan Dennis and Matthew Pikal outlasted the field and beat the Green River team of Archibald and Nielson 7-5, 6-4 in the title match.
At No. 2 doubles, the LHS team of seniors Macoy Callahan and Gage Hepworth worked their way through the first two matches before losing to the Green River duo of Ross and Wilson 6-2, 6-7, 6-3 for second place.
LHS sophomore Paulo Mellizo bounced back from an earlier loss at No. 1 singles to win the consolation bracket for third place by beating Green River’s Braxton Cordova 2-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Plainsman junior Declan O’Connor also shook of a semifinal loss to claim third after beating Cheyenne South’s Armando Hernandez 7-5, 6-2.