That’s a foul!

Laramie High sophomore Neil Summers, right, is fouled by Riverton’s Jason Vincent during the first round of the Wyoming Class 4A State Boys Basketball Championships on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at Natrona County High in Casper. The game was still in progress after the press deadline for the Laramie Boomerang. Full coverage is available online at WyoSports.net.

 Michael Smith/For WyoSports

CASPER – After leading by as much as 17 early in the third quarter, the Laramie Plainsmen found themselves in a dog fight to close out their Class 4A first round game against Riverton on Thursday.

While the Plainsmen bent, they did not break. After seeing their lead cut to four, the Plainsmen closed out the game with a 12-2 run to take a 67-54 win over the Wolverines.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

