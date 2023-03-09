CASPER – After leading by as much as 17 early in the third quarter, the Laramie Plainsmen found themselves in a dog fight to close out their Class 4A first round game against Riverton on Thursday.
While the Plainsmen bent, they did not break. After seeing their lead cut to four, the Plainsmen closed out the game with a 12-2 run to take a 67-54 win over the Wolverines.
“Every win at this point in the season is the best one,” Laramie coach Drew Evans said. “Our goal at the beginning of the year was to get to this point and after that, who knows what happens. We found a way to make some free throws and win that game.”
The Plainsmen opened the game with a blazing-fast start. They shot 5-for-8 to start the game, and jumped out to a 16-7 lead with just over 2 minutes, 50 seconds remaining in the quarter.
For the rest of the quarter, Laramie went cold from the field. Riverton responded by putting together a 7-0 run to close out the frame, cutting Laramie’s lead to just two points.
The teams traded buckets to open the first 3:30 of the second. After Riverton made it 20-18, Laramie responded by outscoring the Wolverines 15-2 in the closing minutes of the quarter to take a 35-20 lead into halftime.
The Plainsmen were paced by 11 points from Karson Busch on a perfect 4-of-4 from the field. They also got eight points and eight rebounds from 6-foot-7 forward Neil Summers.
Laramie’s defense also stepped up throughout the course of the first half. It held Riverton’s offense to just eight converted baskets and 25% shooting from the field. It also forced four turnovers and recorded six points off of them.
The teams opened the second half by trading baskets once again, with Riverton holding a slight 9-8 advantage through the first three and a half minutes of the quarter.
From that point on, Riverton started to chip away at Laramie’s lead. The Wolverines outscored Laramie 19-11 in the third and with less than 30 seconds remaining, Parker Paxton made a floater in the lane to cut Laramie’s lead to seven heading into the final quarter.
Riverton kept coming early in the fourth quarter and just shy of the midway point in the final frame, Dre’Vin Moore sunk a shot from about nine feet out to cut Laramie’s lead to four. The teams continued to battle for the next 90 seconds and just shy of the two-minute mark, Laramie held a 54-50 lead.
Coaches often talk about being able to close out games down the stretch at the free-throw line and on the defensive end. Throughout the course of the season, Evans said Laramie struggled with both things.
But, over the course of the final two minutes, both aspects of Laramie’s game fired on all cylinders. The Plainsmen outscored Riverton 12-2 down the stretch of the game, with all but two points coming from the free-throw line. Laramie shot 10-for-13 from the line during that time.
“We just had to stay calm,” Summers said. “We came into the game ready, and we knew it was going to be a game of runs.”
Summers led the way in the game for Plainsmen. The sophomore finished with 22 points and 18 rebounds – both game highs. He also posted six assists and two blocks.
But Summers’ biggest contributions came in the fourth quarter where he notched 11 points, most of which came from the free-throw line.
“He is tough. I am glad he is on our side,” Evans said. “What is great about Neil is he finds a way to grit through (hard fouls and calls) and not focus on that and focus on the best player and teammate he can be.”
With the win, Laramie moves on to the semifinals of the 4A state tournament. The trick for the Plainsmen now is to put this win behind them and move on, Summers said.
“We just have to stay ready,” Summers said. “We have to be confident, be strong and rest up.”
LARAMIE 67, RIVERTON 54
Laramie...... 16 19 11 21 — 67
Riverton...... 14 6 19 15 — 54
Laramie: Busch 4-4 1-2 12, Branc 0-0 0-0 0, Brown 3-5 3-5 9, McKinney 2-5 0-0 6, Alexander 4-12 0-0 10. Chavez 1-3 0-2 2, Smith 0-1 6-6 6, Summers 6-17, 10-16 22. Totals: 20-47 20-29.
Riverton: Vincent 0-5 0-0 0, DeVries 8-15 2-2 19, Sheets 1-6 0-0 2, Monroe 1-2 0-0 2, Gabrielson 2-4 0-0 5, Dale 0-0 0-0 0, Paxton 8-24 1-1 19, Hutchinson 2-9 0-0 0. Hauck 1-1 0-0 2, Lucas 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 23-66 3-3.
3-pointers: Riverton 5-16 (DeVries 1-2, Vincent 0-1, Sheets 0-2, Gabrielson 1-1, Paxton 2-6, Hutchinson 1-4); LHS 7-20 (Busch 3-3, McKinney 2-5, Alexander 2-9, Chavez 0-2, Summers 0-1). Rebounds: LHS 39 (Summers 22); Riverton 35 (Vincent 9). Assists: Riverton 2 (Vincent 1, Paxton 1); LHS 12 (Summers 6). Turnovers: Riverton 7 (Vincent 1, DeVries 1, Sheets 1, Monroe 1, Paxton 1, Hauck 1, Lucas 1), LHS 9 (Brown 3). Blocked shots: Riverton 2 (DeVries 1, Gabrielson 1); LHS 5 (Summers 2, Brown 2). Steals: Riverton 5 (Gabrielson 2), LHS 3 (Busch 1, Alexander 1, Chavez 1). Team fouls: Riverton 22, LHS 7.