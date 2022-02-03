LARAMIE — When Laramie High and Lander Valley clash in the pool for a boys swimming and diving meet, the only difference between Class 4A and 3A is on paper.
Just six team points separated the powerhouse programs last Saturday during the uniquely high-scoring format for the Gillette Invitational at the Campbell County Aquatic Center.
This time it was 4A Laramie coming out on top with 483 points and 3A Lander runner-up with 477. Cheyenne Central (4A) was third at 396 and Buffalo (3A) was fourth at 310.
“We were able to beat Lander, but not by very much,” veteran Laramie coach Tom Hudson said. “(Lander) was a bit shorthanded and we were missing a couple of kids, too. You never know what is going to happen one week to the next, and Lander is a really good team.”
The Plainsmen have won 24 state titles in program history, including the last four 4A championships. The Tigers have won 28 titles, including a mind-boggling run for the last 25 3A championships.
The Gillette Invitational featured a combined 17 teams from both classifications, and serves as a tune-up for the upcoming state championships Feb. 17-19 at the same venue.
Lander won six of the 11 swimming events, and Laramie won diving. But it was the overall depth throughout all events for the Plainsmen securing the team win.
Laramie senior diver Dylan Bressler, who is the defending state champion, set a new meet record with 478.90 points after 11 rounds on the 1-meter board. The previous record was 457.40 set in 1998 by Campbell County’s Jake Sinclair.
Plainsman junior Ronan Robinson finished second in diving with 436.85 points.
Lander set a meet record of its own when the Tigers won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1 minute, 29.72 seconds. The previous record was 1:29.86 by Kelly Walsh in 2015.
Also in that relay was the Plainsmen ‘A’ team of senior Mace Spiker-Miller, junior Josh Liu, senior Collin Fontana and junior Garrett Reese (in that order), which finished second in 1:33.04. Spiker-Miller was also runner-up in the 100 butterfly in 51.97.
One of several events that also gained valuable team points for the Plainsmen was the 500 freestyle with four swimmers scoring. Junior Loden Ewers was second (4:58.37), Fontana was fifth (5:12.12), junior Kyle Morton was sixth (5:15.98) and freshman Aiden Stakes was 11th (5:23.60).
The Plainsmen, which is 8-0 in dual meets, have 16 state qualifiers so far this season with the first postseason competition this weekend.
The 4A West Conference regional championships is scheduled for Friday and Saturday in Casper hosted by Natrona County at the Kelly Walsh Community Aquatic Center. The preliminaries begin at 3 p.m. Friday with eight rounds of diving followed by the swimming prelims. Saturday’s finals start at 10 a.m.