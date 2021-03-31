LARAMIE — Much like the first two games of the season, the Laramie High boys soccer team kept firing away shots at the opponent’s soccer goal.
This time it was against a young Cheyenne South squad playing without its starting goalkeeper Tuesday afternoon at Deti Stadium, and more than a few shots found the net for the 7-1 win to open the East Conference slate.
LHS senior Kelton Spiegelberg and junior Cameron Hoberg were the spark plugs for the Plainsmen’s offensive engine.
Hoberg scored the first goal just under the crossbar from the left portion of the 18-yard box in the 8th minute on an assist from Spiegelberg. Hoberg later tallied another unassisted goal in the 48th and an assist on Christian Smith’s goal in the 21st.
Spiegelberg scored the second goal in the 18th minute when he was a beneficiary of a long boot from junior goalkeeper Talon Luckie that enabled Spiegelberg to get behind the South defense for a breakaway run. Spiegelberg also notched an unassisted goal in the 46th. Luckie made one save in the game on a free kick by South in the 19th minute.
“In our first three games, they’ve created some great opportunities and (Tuesday) they were able to find the back of the net, which I was pleased about,” Laramie coach Anne Moore said.
The Plainsmen (2-1 overall, 1-0 East) controlled most of the action throughout, outshooting the Bison 36-5 overall and 18-2 on goal while maintaining the majority of possessions.
“I was very pleased how we moved the ball, especially through the midfield,” Moore said. “At the beginning of the game, we were trying to play feet in front of (South’s) defense. Later we started to hit our spots with distribution to get in space behind, slide balls through and diagonal crossing passes to create scoring opportunities.”
Also scoring for Laramie was freshman Karson Busch on an assist from junior Thomas Faber in the 39th minute, and sophomore Gage Hepworth unassisted in the 68th.
South freshman Caden Hart, who normally plays on the midfield wing, stepped in for senior starting goalkeeper Pierce Kiolbasa, who was out with a concussion he suffered in the previous game against Campbell County.
“I played goalie when I was younger,” Hart said. “So after playing in goal in practice, we gave it a shot. It was different, but not horrible. I kind of got down on myself after the first couple of goals.”
South coach Jeremy Francis added: “We let him have a shot at it, but the team didn’t help him out either by not stepping up to the shooters. (Hart) is a guy who will step up for us, and he did.”
Hart did his best between the pipes, making nine saves while being peppered by shots from Laramie from every angle. Francis said that was more on the defense than Hart, especially in the first half as the Plainsmen led 4-0 at the break.
“We told them at (halftime), ‘They better get in there and start marking up and make the adjustments we need,’ and I felt like they did,” Francis said. “As young was we are, we showed a bit of maturity in the second half and played a little bit tougher. … The bright spot is that they do make adjustments and hear us when we ask them to change something.”
At about the 50th minute, Hart went back to his normal position and freshman keeper Landon Sundquist played in goal for three more saves.
Hart broke up the shutout in the 58th minute on an assist from junior Braeden Hughes to notch the South (0-3, 0-1) goal.
“I heard my sister yelling at me to start going,” Hart said. “At first, I got tripped and I hit my knee and shoulder and the ball just flew in.”