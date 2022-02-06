The Laramie High boys basketball team shook off a tough loss to top-ranked Thunder Basin on Friday night and turned the weekend at home into a split with a 73-60 win against Campbell County on Saturday afternoon at the LHS main gym.
“I’m proud of our kids with the resiliency and character we showed to be able to come back after last night and being thumped by 29 points,” Laramie coach Jim Shaffer said. “That’s hard to come back from but we played hard, competed and did a lot of good things.”
Combining a swarming defense with timely buckets led to a quick 13-5 lead at the start and a 15-9 Plainsmen lead after the first quarter.
One of the defense stalwarts who may not always fill up the scoring column for the Plainsmen, but has an impact was senior Jackson Devine. He scored one bucket and made all six of his free throws in the first half for his eight total points. But he is also unquestionably one of the team leaders and usually assigned to defend the opponent’s best player.
“I like the challenge and it’s fun,” Devine said. “It can be tough with a lot of good players in the state but it is what I’m willing to do for the team. We only have three seniors, but we have a lot of young guys who are willing to trust the process and do their part,” Devine said. “It’s a really fun team to be a part of. Last night was tough, but it was good to get a win (Saturday).”
Laramie sophomore Mahlon Morris was not thrilled with his play Friday during in his first action on the court since missing several weeks with a left ankle injury. He found his stride against the Camels though with a game-high 19 points.
The Plainsmen (10-6, 2-3) took what was once a comfortable 52-37 lead into the fourth quarter. Then the 3-points shots that wouldn’t go down for the Camels in the first half started going through the net for a late rally.
Campbell County (3-12, 0-5) made five of its nine 3-pointers in the fourth and closed the margin to six points with 1 minute, 35 seconds left in the game. Shortly before, Shaffer called a timeout to help bring the Plainsmen back in focus.
“We had some really bonehead turnovers that allowed (Campbell County) to come back in the basketball game,” Shaffer said. “We just needed to be smarter and take care of the basketball.”
Free throws, especially from Laramie sophomore Karson Busch, who was 9-of-12 from the charity stripe in the final period, were key in closing out the win.
Busch finished with 13 points, junior Levi Brown had 11 and junior Brandon Chavez added seven points.
The Camels were led by senior Logan Dymond’s 15 points, followed by nine each for junior Kody Kline and senior Austin Crimm and eight from senior Jason Fink.