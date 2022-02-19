Championships are not won on the first day, but they can sure be lost while battling for positioning and possible team points during the preliminary heats.
The Laramie High boys swimming and diving team propelled itself for an optimistic outcome during Friday’s first day of the Class 4A Wyoming State Swimming and Diving Championships. But there’s no doubt other teams are making a run at the four-time state champions at the Campbell County Aquatic Center in Gillette. The finals begin at 10 a.m. today.
“If it was over right now we would win with about 50 points,” veteran Laramie coach Tom Hudson said. “We are sitting in a pretty good spot. We were seeded a little ahead of that, but some other teams really stepped up.
“Out of 31 swims we had 29 lifetime-best times, so I don’t fault our athletes and teams such as Sheridan and Cheyenne South moved up and took some of those points. But we are still in a good position.”
The long-distance 500-yard freestyle was a particularly strong event for the Plainsmen. Junior Loden Ewers swam the fastest time in 4 minutes, 52.54 seconds with senior teammate Collin Fontana right behind him for second in 4:59.09.
The LHS boys will also pick up valuable team points and will keep other teams from scoring after four more swimmers qualified for the consolation final in the same event. They were junior Kyle Morton (seventh, 5:08.85), freshman Tristan Stakes (ninth, 5:12.93), sophomore Kevin Montez (10th, 5:16.57; and junior Coulter Crandall-Hutt (11th, 5:22.50).
“That is because of a rule change from a couple of years ago that allowed for more than four kids to not only be entered but be able to qualify for the finals,” Hudson said. “The way that works is four kids will get team points, and whatever points are past the fourth person, the team doesn’t get those points but no other team will get those points either and the points are vacated. So overall, it doesn’t penalize kids for being on a good team.”
The top six swimmers qualify for the event championship finals, seventh through 12th for the consolation finals and the top 12 divers are in the three-dive final.
Laramie senior Dylan Bressler, who broke the 1-meter springboard diving state record for the title last season, is in the top position with a tally of 335.05 points so far. Junior teammate Ronan Robinson is right with him in second at 318 and freshman Everett Cole is also in the final in 11th place so far with 193.85.
Normally the top 16 divers after the prelims are whittled down to 12 after the three-dive semifinals. But with just 13 divers entered, the event featured the eight rounds as prelims.
Senior Mace Spiker-Miller set the pace to try to defend his back-to-back titles in the 100 butterfly with a top prelim finish of 51.21 and freshman Kody Mathill is also in the final with a 55.35 for fifth.
Spiker-Miller was also runner-up in the 50 freestyle in 22.02 and Morton was sixth in the 200 individual medley in 2:06.64. Junior Dallin Taff will be in the 100 breaststroke championship final after he was fourth in 1:02.22.
Fontana and Ewers are also in the 200 freestyle final after Fontana finished third in 1:49.21 and Ewers was fifth in 1:49.31.
Junior Garrett Reese had some extra work to do to make the championship final in the 100 freestyle. He initially tied Kelly Walsh’s Dylan Rogers for sixth 49.94. Reese then beat Rogers in a swim-off with a 48.77 and Rogers coming in at 50.03.
All three relay teams are in the championship finals. The Plainsmen had the fastest time in the 200 freestyle relay when Spiker-Miller, junior Josh Liu, Fontana and Reese finished in 1:30.79. LHS was also second in the 400 freestyle relay in 3:20.46 by Spiker-Miller, Ewers, Fontana and Mathill. The Plainsmen were fourth in the 200 medley relay with Mathill, Liu, Taff and Reese clocking in at 1:44.58.