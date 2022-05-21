LARAMIE — Less than 24 hours removed from a crushing shootout loss to Rock Springs in the first round of the Class 4A boys state soccer tournament, Laramie High showed no trouble turning the page on Friday at Riske Field in Cheyenne.
The Plainsmen rattled off two goals in the first half and added another after the break, while senior goalkeeper Talon Luckie delivered a shutout performance in a 3-0 victory over Thunder Basin.
With the win, they advance to face Cheyenne Central in the consolation title game, scheduled for 9 a.m. today at Riske Field. Laramie won the consolation bracket last season after dropping its first game of the tournament.
“Our goal was to leave yesterday in the past, move forward and focus on the next task, which is winning the consolation bracket,” LHS coach Anne Moore said. “We came out and I said, 'You have to come out the first five minutes hard, and send a message and take control of the game.' And they did.”
After a scoreless, 100-minute game on Thursday, the Plainsmen wasted no time finding the net against the Bolts.
Senior Landon Whisenant struck first 10 minutes in, taking a pass over the top from sophomore midfielder Karson Busch and sending it into the goal on a half-volley kick from 25 yards out. Whisenant also provided the only goal of the second half, scoring in the 58th minute off a free kick by senior midfielder Christian Smith.
Freshman Paulo Mellizo accounted for Laramie's other score, firing a low, hard shot into the net off an assist from sophomore Catcher Pannel in the 32nd minute.
Laramie, which employs a possession-style offensive attack, benefited from snowy conditions that kept the ball close to the ground. The Plainsmen also took a different approach near the net, resulting in eight shots on goal, compared to just one for their opponent.
“(On Thursday), we just took that extra touch, versus getting the shot off quicker,” Moore said. “Rock Springs was very quick and aggressive, and we'd hold onto the ball a little too long and wouldn't get a good, clean shot off. Today, we had open space and an opportunity to shoot. We did a better job of getting the ball off our foot quicker and putting it on frame.”
In addition to the Plainsmen’s scoring outburst, Moore was also happy with a defensive effort that culminated in just two shot attempts from their opponent.
The same back line that played through two overtimes on Thursday played the entire game against Thunder Basin. Two matches into the state tournament, they’ve yet to give up a goal.
“They played 100 minutes (on Thursday), all four of them,” Moore said. “They got kind of beat up, heavy legs, and they played the entire game again today. The way they pressure, cover and help each other out (is impressive).”
Lady Plainsmen season ends against Sheridan
The Laramie High girls soccer team had a successful 2022 run come to a close Friday afternoon in a consolation match at the Class 4A state tournament.
LHS controlled the ball throughout the majority of its contest with Sheridan, but a second-half goal by the Lady Broncs was the difference in a 1-0 loss for the Lady Plainsmen. Regardless of the result, though, Laramie coach Justine Tydings came away with a positive outlook about her team’s performance on a snowy day at Okie Blanchard Stadium in Cheyenne.
“Overall, it went pretty well,” she said. “We had the most of the possession — which was our goal, especially with how wet and how much the ball was going to move once it hit the turf.
“I've been pleased with their effort all year. That's all we've ever asked of them, to have a positive attitude and bring their effort every day. They've done that, and they did that today, as well.”
Both teams excelled on the defensive end of the field, while the offenses struggled to capitalize on scoring chances.
Laramie had six shots on goal and two corner kicks. In net, sophomore goalkeeper Mckenna Barham had 12 saves for the Lady Plainsmen.
The match remained scoreless into the early stages of the second half, but that changed in the 60th minute. Sheridan launched a well-placed free kick from 45 yards and redirected it into the net for what proved to be the game-winning goal.
Having played Sheridan three times this season prior to Friday, all shutouts with a combined total of four goals, Tydings knew it would be a defensive battle before the teams took the pitch.
“It always is with Sheridan,” she said. “They're a really physical team, and our team has been doing everything we've asked of them from the get go. They stayed compact, they didn't allow many through balls and they kept the play in front of them.
“The only true opportunity Sheridan had were a couple set pieces, and one went in. Overall, I was pleased with it. We actually had a ton more shots on goal than we'd had in recent games. It was just one putaway from a different game, but we were right there the whole time.”
While their year ended with a losing result, the Lady Plainsmen had already accomplished their preseason goal — returning to state for the first time since 2019 — before the tournament got underway.
They played with poise throughout the spring, and despite not having a senior on their roster, recorded their best regular-season finish in five years. Laramie also nearly stunned defending state champion Rock Springs in Thursday’s opener, before coming up just short on penalty kicks.
As Tydings looks forward to her third season at the helm of the program, she can’t help but be excited about what lies ahead.
“It says a lot,” Tydings said. “They bought in from Day One. They love coming to practice, they love getting better, and it showed as we got deeper into the season. While we were short on depth, we were not short on passion and energy to get better as a group.
“I'm very excited for the future, and the team is very excited for the future. I don't think anybody else expected (on Thursday) for us to almost beat Rock Springs. That proves to our team that we can play with anybody, and I think that's going to be the case moving forward for years to come.”