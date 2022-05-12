Several aspects about her team have impressed Laramie High coach Anne Moore throughout the Plainsmen’s run to a No. 1 seed at the Class 4A East Conference regional tournament, but their consistent approach on a daily basis stands out above the rest.
Close contests were a struggle at times last year, with LHS going 2-3 in one-goal games during the regular season. That hasn’t been the case this spring.
The Plainsmen (13-2, 11-1 in 4A East) will begin postseason play Friday at 5 p.m at Cheyenne Central against the winner of Campbell County and Thunder Basin. They do so with a 5-1 record in one-score games, in addition to a 2-0 overtime win last month.
“Our team has been able to perform at a high level,” Moore said. “Even when we get down a goal or have been behind, we've been able to fight and come back and find a way to win. Last year, I feel like we were in a lot of close games and it just didn't come out on our end. This year, we're finding a way to win when we need to.
“The weather conditions haven't been the best this spring, but I'm extremely proud of the consistency of our team, and the way we're moving the ball, passing and trying to take control of the game early.”
Laramie’s only setback of its conference slate came in the form of a 1-0 loss to third-place Cheyenne Central last week.
Unfavorable conditions kept the scoring to a minimum for both teams, but the Plainsmen also found areas to improve in the defeat. They responded with a 6-0 rout of Cheyenne East two days later to close out the regular season.
“That game was pretty evenly matched,” Moore said. “We had rain conditions, so both teams had mistakes and missed passes (that led to missed) opportunities, so it was pretty even. It really came down to just a good shot from Central at the end of the second half.
“I felt like getting the ball in behind, that final pass, we were lacking a little bit. We worked on that more before the East game and had a lot of success, scoring six goals to finish up our at-home stretch for the regular season.”
Outside of this loss, however, weather hasn’t had much of an impact on the Plainsmen. Moore points to her team’s emphasis on possession and comfort playing in the wind as factors that have given them an edge over their opponents.
“We like to keep the ball on the ground, and I think with the wind especially, a lot of teams have struggled when they've had the wind in their face,” Moore said. “For us, the way we play, it didn't have as big of an impact. We were still able to keep the ball on the ground, move it and create goal-scoring opportunities, whereas teams that play more direct long ball, they seemed to struggle more with getting pinned in their own house when the wind was in their face.
“Our stadium is the windiest place in Laramie, so we practice in it and kind of understand which way it's coming from, the cross-winds, the wind in your face. Each day has been different, so we've been able to practice in those conditions and adjust during games.”
This year’s success has been a complete team effort for the Plainsmen, who finished the regular season atop the conference for the first time since 2014. A talented senior class, however, has been the anchor.
Senior Cameron Hoberg leads the team with 15 goals and 34 points, followed by classmates Landon Whisenant and Christian Smith, who have recorded eight goals and 20 points and seven goals and 15 points, respectively. Senior goalkeeper Talon Luckie, meanwhile, leads the conference with .717 goals allowed per game.
Luckie will be out this week with an injury, but there is hope that he will be able to return for next week’s state tournament. Sophomore Sage Ahern, who has allowed three goals in four games, will start in net for the regional tournament.
“We have a group of players that have played together since they were freshmen,” Moore said. “Cameron Hoberg is (among the conference’s) top-three leading point-getters, as far as goals and assists, so he's definitely on top as far as production. Then you also have Landon Whisenant, who is at the top with goals scored and assists, and Christian Smith has had two big game-winning goals in conference.
“I call them ESPN highlight goals, where he hit it from 30 yards out, just upper 90s rocket shot to win games for us. Karson Busch in the midfield has also been instrumental in controlling the midfield, and then Landon Smith has been the anchor in the back with Talon Luckie as our goalie, who has been in and out of play because of injury.”
Laramie got off to a rough start at last year’s state tournament, suffering a 9-1 loss in its opener to eventual state champion Jackson Hole. They rebounded to finish fifth, however, winning the consolation bracket with victories over Evanston and Cheyenne East.
The Plainsmen carried over a strong finish in 2021 into one of its most successful seasons in recent memory. Now, they’ll look to keep the momentum rolling into the postseason.
“That Jackson loss definitely wasn't a strong performance on our team's part, so to be able to bounce back and find a way to win that next game was big,” Moore said. “Then after that, we just continued and ended up winning our final game 5-0 against East.
“I think that gave us some momentum, especially the juniors. They're all seniors this year, and they committed over the summer, played in the fall and did a lot of training during the offseason that has really helped prepare us for this season.”