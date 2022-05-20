CASPER — Will McCrea expects Laramie to have its hands full any time it squares off in a relay with Sheridan.
That was the case at the Class 4A state track and field meet Thursday in Casper.
The Plainsmen held a slight lead over Sheridan heading into the final lap of the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay at a cold and wet Harry Geldien Stadium. Senior Reese Charest pulled ahead down the stretch and helped Sheridan grab the win in a school record time of 3 minutes, 35.83 seconds.
Laramie’s quartet of McCrea, a senior, freshmen Jackson Reed and Brayden McKinney and junior Meyer Smith placed second in 3:36.22.
It was a measure of revenge for Sheridan, which was runner-up behind the Plainsmen at last week’s 4A East Regional at Deti Stadium.
“We always have close races with Sheridan,” said McCrea, who ran the 400-meter leg of the race that also features a pair of 200s and closes with an 800. “We had a very close finish at indoor state and at regionals.
“We got a close team that works really hard. We have good hand-offs and work really well together. We thought we had a good shot at a state title, but Sheridan was just better (Thursday).”
The sprint medley relay gave the Plainsmen all eight of their points in the team standings after an abbreviated first day. They are fourth in the team race. Cheyenne Central leads the field with 16 points, while Sheridan has 15.
Conditions were less than ideal Thursday as snow fell much of the afternoon.
“It’s difficult, but I kind of like it,” McCrea said. “I feel like we have an edge in conditions like this from training in Laramie. We have the windiest track in the state in my opinion.”
Girls shot put and girls high jump were the only field events contested Thursday. The preliminary heads of the hurdles also were scrapped and moved to today. The Wyoming High School Activities Association is adopting a rolling schedule to try and get the meet back on track over the next two days.
Laramie’s girls are eighth in the 13-team 4A field with five points. Like the boys, the Lady Plainsmen scored all of their points in the sprint medley relay. The team of sophomores Leah Schabron and Addison Forry, junior Kodi Johnson and senior Cassie Wulff placed fourth with a time of 4:25.65.
Sheridan leads the girls team standings with 42 points, while Cheyenne Central is second with 33.
