It’s not often a fourth-year varsity soccer player notches a hat trick during a game that also celebrated Senior Night.
That’s exactly what provided added motivation for senior center forward Kelton Spiegelberg when he netted three goals and assisted for another score during a 5-0 win Wednesday evening against Cheyenne Central at Deti Stadium.
“It was really special being able to score three goals and get an assist in front of my family and friends,” Spiegelberg said in an email from third-year LHS coach Anne Moore.
Three other classmates — David Tangeman, Isaac Schmidt and Erron Hilton — also left their mark on the special game as they “contributed to the shutout with their solid defensive efforts,” Moore said.
The win improved the Plainsmen into a tie for third place in the Class 4A East Conference with Central. The teams now have the same 6-5 overall and conference records.
“It was a great send off for our seniors,” Moore said. “We worked on winning 50/50 balls and playing the ball quickly this week in practice. I was happy how we executed (Wednesday night) creating really quality goals.”
Laramie junior center midfielder Cameron Hoberg notched two assists and a goal.
The Plainsmen had 16 total shots. Central countered with four shots. The game also proved to a typical Laramie-Central rivalry with 13 fouls and a yellow card (Spiegelberg) for Laramie, 11 fouls for Central.
The following are descriptions of the Laramie goals provided to WyoSports from Moore.
— Spiegelberg won a ball from a Central defender by applying pressure and finished his shot to the corner past the Indians’ goalkeeper.
— Junior Christian Smith sent a through ball past the defense near midfield for Spiegelberg to run on for a breakaway to beat the keeper with a low, hard shot to the corner.
— Junior Thomas Faber flicked a goal kick past the Central defenders for another breakaway for Spiegelberg, who beat the keeper with another low shot to the corner.
— Spiegelberg headed a ball behind the defense for Hoberg, who beat the keeper one-on-one by placing the ball in the corner.
— Hoberg beat his man down the right side of the field and sent a crossing pass into the box for a one-time finish from sophomore Gage Hepworth.
The Plainsmen are next scheduled to play at 6 p.m. today at Cheyenne East (3-9, 3-8).