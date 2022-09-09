WyoSports Assistant Editor
Although not as significant as this time last season, the injury bug has caught up with and bit the Laramie High football team.
The number of injuries can be considered relatively low, but it’s where and who that is noticeable — especially with respect to team leadership.
“I’ve never been a part of this in any program I’ve coached when three of our four captains are out this week,” Plainsmen coach Paul Ronga said. “That never bodes well when your leaders and captains are out.
“But overall, we are still pretty good with almost double the amount of players from a year ago when we were in the low 20s, and now we are in the low 40s. But it still catches up when your captains go out.”
LHS captains not playing today at Sheridan with kickoff slated for 6 p.m. at Homer Scott Field are seniors Mahlon Morris, Jessie Cruz and Reese McIntyre. The remaining captain since the season opener three weeks ago is senior offensive and defensive lineman Abraham Bangoura.
Ronga said Morris, who started inside linebacker and receiver, is questionable with a possibility of returning the last couple of games for the season. Cruz, who started on the offensive and defensive line, and McIntyre, at receiver and weakside linebacker, could return to action next week.
According to a depth chart released earlier in the week, replacing on the field leadership against the Broncs will be senior captain Kidus Merrill, who will start in place of Morris at receiver. Interim captains will be seniors Mike Jaskolski at strongside linebacker, Adrien Calderon at receiver and cornerback and Mason Branch at receiver and free safety.
Stepping in for Cruz will be sophomore Dealyn Robinson at offensive right tackle and junior Tyler Ennist at defensive end. In place of McIntyer will be senior Max Alexander at receiver and sophomore Fisher Frude at weakside linebacker. Junior Sam Keith will start at inside linebacker in place of Morris.
“It’s our first road game and it’s new to us as some of the guys have never traveled this distance or been on the road,” Ronga said. “We’ve had consecutive weeks at home, so it definitely is a transition for us.”
The Plainsmen (0-2) lost to Natrona County 40-0 to begin the season and came up just short of a 21-20 outcome while hosting Campbell County last week.
“You can’t get any closer than one point, and a lot of things went into that,” Ronga said. “We addressed it this week and we are trying to make amends. But when go up against a powerhouse like Sheridan, that’s tough. You can’t ask for a tougher test going against the state champions.”
Ronga said he and his staff worked this week with fine-tuning in all three phases of the game.
“Offensively, issues with penalties — costly and untimely penalties,” he said. “Defensively, trying to shore up coverages and being more in tune with an offense in anticipating a pass and being prepared for it. We have given up a lot of scores through the air this year. Special teams, making some adjustments with personnel and tweaking areas where we had issues with a couple of different teams.
“This is all part of football — constantly a chess game, moving pieces around and constant adjustments in all way to try and get better.”
The opponent
Sheridan (2-0) began the season with a thrilling 24-21 home win against Cheyenne Central. According to The Sheridan Press, the Broncs won the game with a 15-yard field goal by senior Colson Coon with 1 second left on the clock. That was after he missed a 35-yarder wide left with 22 seconds left, but Central turned the ball over for another late chance.
Coon also leads Class 4A in rushing with 317 total yards (158.5 per game) on 33 attempts and a long of 83.
The Broncs then beat Cheyenne South 41-14 in Cheyenne last week.
Sheridan recently won five state titles in 2015-17, 2019 and 2021. The Broncs beat Rock Springs 45-27 for the championship last season.